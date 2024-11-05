'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman Completes 2024 NYC Marathon Months After Severe Injury
Sunday, November 3 was a career highlight for thousands of runners from around the world as they tackled the intimidating New York City Marathon.
For Nev Schulman, this was a particularly incredible feat. Schulman, the reality television show star from 'Catfish' laced up his running shoes and competed in the race. The impressive part of this isn't seeing a celebrity running a marathon, it's the fact that Schulman fractured his neck three months ago in a bike accident and was still able to run this race.
He told the New York Post, "I just remember the look on every nurse and doctor's face as they came into the room for the first time... expecting me to be some version of paralyzed, and being so shocked, and almost confused."
His bike accident occurred in early August when he was going to pick up his son. As he attempted to merge lanes, he collided with a truck. He was transferred to Stony Brook Hospital after learning that he broke his neck.
While recovering, Schulman was left wondering when he'd be able to return to running, a passion of his. According to the New York Post, he ran in the marathon last year as a guide for Francesco Magisano, a blind athlete. This year, Schulman had planned on not participating in the race, but he received a tempting text from Magisano.
Schulman told the New York Post that he didn't want Magisano to plan on him being his guide this year, to which Magisano responded, "Nev, I want to run it with you. I don't care how fast or slow we go. If you feel like there's a chance you might be able to do it, I'll wait."
After spending more time in recovery, his doctors cleared him to run, and he ended up completing his eighth marathon alongside his friend, Francesco Magisano.
"This was a big one for me. Exactly 3 months ago I wasn't sure if I'd ever be able to run again, and today I proved to myself that anything is possible with the right amount of commitment, determination and support," Schulman wrote on his Instagram.
In the post, he thanked his family, friends, and medical staff for all that they have done to help him along this challenging journey. As the pair crossed the finish line on Sunday, the joy could be felt from afar.