Elle St. Pierre Announces She Is Expecting a Second Child Next Spring
Elle Purrier St. Pierre is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in the United States, specializing in middle and long-distance races. A two-time Olympian, her running career is going to be put on hold for the time being.
That is because her family is growing.
St. Pierre took to Instagram last week to share that she is expecting her second child with a due date of May 8. She shared that she and her husband Jamie will be having a baby boy.
It will be their second son, as her first, Ivan, was born in March 2023.
In an impressive feat, St. Pierre actually finished in third place in the 2022 U.S. Championship in the 1500 meters, earning a spot in the World Championships later that summer, while pregnant. It was not public knowledge that she was at the time, but she still performed at a high level.
She was able to advance to the semifinals at the World Championships but pulled out at that point.
“I’m not feeling [like] myself. Just tired,” St. Pierre revealed via Sarah Lorge Butler on X, as no one realized just what was making her feel as tired as she was.
After Ivan was born, his mother was back to racing only six months later. Her return was at the Fifth Avenue Mile in an impressive 4:23.3, finishing seventh in what was considered a loaded field of competitors.
Upon her return, St. Pierre was actually running faster after giving birth than she was before it. She won the 3000-meter race at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasnow with a record time of 8:20.87, which resulted in a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Personal best times were recorded in the 1500 meters, mile and 5,000 meters distances in 2024. She participated only in the 1500 distance at the Olympic Games despite winning the time trials for 5000.
Could that have been the last time we saw St. Pierre on the course?
Don’t count on it, according to her coach Mark Coogan, as she isn’t contemplating retirement at all.
“Her coach, Mark Coogan, wrote in a message to Runner’s World that she is “still running and feeling really well,” and he added that she is “100 percent not retiring. In fact, she said to me she feels so much better this time, she may try to race next summer, depending on how everything goes.” Coogan said he told her to take her time and be healthy,” he said, via Sarah Lorge Butler on Runners World.