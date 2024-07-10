Bear Attacks Ultra-Runner While Running in Yosemite Valley
Jon-Kyle Mohr, a California man and ultra-runner, had a frightening experience on Sunday while completing a 50-mile race in Yosemite Valley.
According to the LA Times, Mohr was just one mile away from completing the 50-mile run when he was attacked by a full-sized, adult black bear.
Mohr was heading out from his house to run 50 miles, a feat he reportedly had been planning for years. With just the final bit to go he saw a massive black figure coming directly for him.
According to the report, it was a massive black bear who ended up colliding with Mohr, which caused the bear to release trash from its mouth it had stolen from elsewhere. All the meanwhile, onlookers were yelling "bear!" at the ultra-runner.
Between Mohr slamming his running poles and the onlookers banging pots and pans, they were able to get the bear to leave the area.
“If it seriously wanted to inflict any kind of actual harm, it totally could have,” he told the LA Times.
Oddly enough, park rangers had tranquilized the bear and placed a collar tracker on him earlier in the day. He then later had the collision with Mohr.
Mohr had just minor wounds which were bandaged by paramedics and he then declined transportation to the hospital.
An insane day for Mohr, who is lucky the bear decided to slither back off into the darkness rather than inflict even more harm.