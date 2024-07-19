Essential Gear to Get the Most Out of Your Runs
Running can be one of the most freeing activities to help maintain health, but can also be uncomfortable or inconvenient for some.
Here are some essential items to help make running more practical and comfortable to allow for more people to enjoy the pastime:
Comfortable, Lightweight Shoes
The most obvious tool for having a nice run is a comfortable pair of shoes. While you could technically run barefoot, what's the use if your feet start to hurt? Top brands for shoes right now include ASICS, HOKA, New Balance, Brooks and OnClouds.
Having proper footwear can improve your posture, help you run for longer and ease the pain for after finishing the run. It's a real 'get what you pay for' product, so paying a little bit more can make a real difference. The Nike Pegasus line is an ideal budget option, if some of the more luxurious brands are not realistic.
Lined Shorts
One of the biggest trends in recent memory is the rise of lined shorts. Massive brands such as Fabletics have made it popular online and now others are following suit. The lining acts as a pair of underwear with improved moisture retentions and airflow to make running more comfortable. The quick dry feature that is normally used for shirts can make a huge difference for the lower body as well once finished with a run.
Free Nike Run Club App
Without any cost to the consumer, apps like Nike Run Club have made running much more convenient. Within it are training plans, audio-guided runs, challenges, run tracking and more. Grabbing an arm strap for your phone is another must if you don't have pockets and/or don't like the feel of the phone flopping around as you run.
Running Belt
Some running shorts, especially those made for women, don't come with pockets. When going for an extremely long run, not having your belongings with you can become a real hassle. A running belt will allow for an extra holster for your day-to-day essentials, working as a mobile purse or satchel. It can be adjusted to fit around the waist however tight you like, allowing for optimal comfortability.
Heart-Rate Monitor Band
This is a tight band designed to fit around your chest to gather information about your workout. You can get calorie burn estimations, set goals and overall just learn more about how your run will effect your body. It can also be helpful for those that tend to overexert as limitaitions can be put in to remind you when you're pushing a bit too hard.