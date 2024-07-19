The BADWATER 135 - The Most Grueling Ultramarathon in the World
Ultramarathoner Harvey Lewis
Harvey Lewis is a distinguished figure in the world of ultramarathons, known for his remarkable endurance and resilience. He is also a great guy, and an accomplished high school teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lewis, 48, has become a celebrated athlete, teacher, and motivational speaker. He gained significant recognition for his achievements in some of the most challenging ultramarathons globally, including the Badwater 135. Harvey has also competed in other prestigious events such as the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc and the Marathon des Sables. Harvey also won Long Haul 100 Mile trail race in Land-o-Lakes, Florida twice, in 2020 and 2022.
Lewis is also the current Last Man Standing, having won the 2023 'Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra' by completing 108 laps (450 miles) over five days of running, breaking the World Record that he set in 2021 by running 354.169 miles in 85 hours (85 laps). Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra is considered one of the toughest and most grueling ultra-distance events in the world.
In 2014, Lewis won the Badwater 135, a race often cited as the world’s toughest foot race, completing the agonizing 135-mile course through Death Valley in a remarkable 23 hours, 52 minutes, and 55 seconds. His victory at Badwater solidified his reputation as one of the elite ultrarunners in the world. Harvey has his sights set on this year's Badwater 135, which starts on July 22.
The Badwater 135
The Badwater 135 is widely recognized as one of the most exhausting, agonizing, grueling, and dangerous ultramarathons in the world. The Badwater covers 135 miles, and starts 280 feet below sea level in Badwater Basin, Death Valley, California, the lowest point in North America. The harrowing challenge ends at Whitney Portal, which is the trailhead to the summit of Mount Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous United States, standing 8,360 ft. The race traverses three mountain ranges amassing 14,600 ft. of cumulative vertical gain, and 6,100 ft. of cumulative descent.
The Badwater 135 beast is held mid-July each year, and definitely pushes participants to their physical and mental limits. The extreme temperatures in Death Valley often rocket over 120 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a rare and brutal challenge for these gifted runners. The intense heat, extreme elevation changes, and race distance makes this race truly standout among other ultra marathons and endurance events – a rare test of endurance, strength, and human spirit.
Competitors in the Badwater 135 must meet stringent qualifying standards to participate, ensuring that only the most talented and accomplished ultrarunners take on this formidable race. The field is limited to approximately 100 runners each year, adding to its exclusivity and prestige. Participants have 48 hours to complete the 135-mile course, and the clock keeps ticking, whether they're running through the scorching heat of the day or the welcome cool of the night.
The preparation for Badwater 135 is as intense as the race itself. Runners must undergo rigorous training, often simulating the extreme conditions they face during the race. This can include running in heat chambers, undertaking long runs in hot climates, and meticulously planning their nutrition and hydration strategies. Competitors also hill train to emulate the significant elevation changes they encounter during the Badwater 135.
Support crews play a crucial role in the race, providing runners with essential supplies, moral support, and medical assistance when needed. These crews are allowed to follow their runners in vehicles, offering much-needed relief and encouragement throughout the 135-mile journey.
The Badwater 135 is not just a race; it's an epic adventure and a profound personal challenge. For those who finish, it represents the culmination of months, if not years, of preparation, determination, and resilience. Crossing the finish line at Whitney Portal is often a deeply emotional experience, marking the epic completion of one of the toughest races on the planet. The 2024 Badwater 135 takes place on July 22, and I’m pulling for Harvey Lewis!