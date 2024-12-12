Tara Dower Signs with Altra for Record-Breaking Shoe Sponsorship
After breaking the overall record on the Appalachian Trail in September, Tara Dower has signed a major sponsorship deal with Altra, her previous shoe sponsor.
This deal will allow Dower to focus all of her time and energy on running, and Dower will work in conjunction with Altra to expand their product line. As an ultrarunner, Dower can add insight to boost the company's developing and marketing campaigns.
Dower's athletic career has been nothing short of spectacular, and Altra created this deal knowing that they would be getting the best in the business. The contract itself is confidential, so we can only assume that her contract payout ranges anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000 per year. Dower is looking at one of the highest-paying deals for an ultrarunner which is an additional testament to her athleticism and talent.
Being on Altra's elite team could give Dower access to Altra's parent companies: Smartwool, Icebreaker, and The North Face. Altra will support Dower in races, giving her access to the best products, as well as additional benefits like race entry support and travel.
Dower has been an avid of the Altra brand since 2019, when she used Altra's shoes to complete her first thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail. She is especially fond of the wide toe box that Altra provides, and never plans to deviate from that design.
This partnership was earned by Dower. She continued to win races wearing the shoes and making sure to post about all of the benefits of the brand. She built up a sizeable media presence and reached out to Altra with the goal of joining their elite team. In 2023, Dower was accepted to Altra's Red Team after placing second in multiple 100-mile races. This deal gave her access to shoes and gear.
It only took one year for Dower to be promoted to the elite team when Altra realized that her skill was only going to increase.
“Tara’s the real deal," said Colby Gould, Altra’s elite athlete team manager.
It was a no-brainer to invite Dower to the elite team, where she would be joined by fellow ultrarunners like Jeff Browning, Amanda Basham, Justin Grunewald, and Careth Arnold.
Dower's career goals and training habits are projected to take her straight to the top. She will continue to enter races with Altra, reaching for the ultimate race: the Western States 100. Dower hopes to enter and run this race in 2025 or 2026. Until then, she will continue recording times and running trails.
Altra will stand with Dower as she continues training and uplifting young girls for the benefit of the sport.