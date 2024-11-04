Top-Rated Running Gear: Shoes, Clothing, Trackers & Safety Essentials
Whether you are just starting or continuing on a life-long habit, every runner needs good, quality gear to make the journey more enjoyable and safe. Here we take a look at four of the essential pieces of equipment you should have and give you some options for the best rated choices.
Running Shoes
A quality pair of running shoes will make or break your outings and ultimately can even affect your health and well-being. Ending up with a blister or burns could derail you from your goals.
Shoes need to fit well and have good support for your gait. You want to seek out shoes that have good cushioning, stability and are durable to prevent injuries and ultimately enhance performance over the long-haul.
The Asics Novablast 4 have been celebrated for their cushioning and versatility. Testers agree that they are suitable for various running styles and distances.
Nike produced the Pegasus 41 which have been noted to be favorites among runners for daily training sessions. They tout reliability and comfort.
Hoka offers the Clifton 9 which has been praised for plush cushioning and its lightweight design. The Clifton 9 offers a smooth ride for those long distance outings.
Moisture-Wicking Clothing
Keeping yourself dry and comfortable is important in all types of weather. Clothing made from moisture-wicking materials draw sweat away from your skin. You should look for lightweight shirts, shorts or tights to keep yourself cool and prevent chafing.
The rabbit EZ Tee is known for its incredilby soft feel and excellent moisture wicking properties. This tee is bound to keep you dry and comfortable on your next run.
Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt is popular in the nature crowd, as it is made with recycled materials. The garment offers superior breathability and quick drying. This is an ideal piece for those warmer weather climates and long distances.
Brooks Distance Graphic 3.0 combines style with function. As one of the best running gear companies, Brooks found a hit here with a comfortable fit and moisture wicking fabric. Runners everywhere will enjoy this brand.
Running Watch or Fitness Tracker
Who doesn't need a GPS-enabled running watch or fitness tracker these days? Our lives have been filled with technology and the running industry stands out with its offering and features. You can monitor your pace, distance, heart rate, and even track your journey. If you are into setting performance goals, this is a piece of gear you don't want to be without.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 offers runners a comprehensive selection of options including running metrics, GPS tracking and most importantly, a long battery life. Garmin has been a reliable companion for runners for ages.
The Coros Pace 2 has a lightweight design and is an excellent value for its price tag. The company touts the watch is for those who "go train hard and move fast." The piece offers a battery that lasts for 11 days of regular use or 27 hours of GPS mode. The modes include run, bike, swim, cardio, strength and water.
The Polar Vantage V2 combines advanced feature for training and recovery. With an ultra-long battery life you can go for days without worrying about recharging your watch. You can gather your body's data and get information back that is easy to understand to fine-tune those journeys while also not pushing your body past its limits.
Reflective Gear or Headlamps
Finally, if you are an early morning or late evening runner, safety should be your first priority. Reflective gear like vest, armbands or jackets along with a headlamp are essential to keep you visible to others and keep you safe in those low-light conditions.
The Nathan Streak reflective vest is a lightweight piece that has 360 degree reflectivity. While running you will be visible from all angles. It is form fitting but won't interfere with your arm swing form.
Black Diamond Equipment offers the Spot 400 Headlamp. Its compact design offers a low profile headlamp that uses rechargeable BD 1500 Li-ion batteries or three standard AAA batteries. With multiple colors to choose from, runners can find what fits their style best.
Amphipod Xinglet Reflective Vest is another choice that combines highly visibility reflection with comfort to provide that extra layer of safety. This is just a very simple piece that goes right over your favorite top and hooks around your chest. Runners in all conditions will appreciate the minimalist approach to this piece.
Investing in some quality equipment will make each of your journeys more enjoyable but more importantly, you will be investing in yourself by preventing injuries and keeping yourself safe. So, hit those trails, tracks, mountains or streets, but do so with the comfort and confidence that you have equipped yourself well.