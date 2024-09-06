Ugandan Olympic Marathoner Dies in Horrific Tragedy Outside Her Home
Rebecca Cheptegei competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the Ugandan team. She competed in the marathon where she finished ranked number 44.
On September 1, Cheptegei was heard fighting with her ex-boyfriend at her home in western Kenya. Reports allege that Dickson Marangach doused Cheptegei with gas and set her on fire causing burns on more than 80% of her body.
In the hospital, Cheptegei's body could not recover and she died due to multiple organ failure according to a consultant, Dr. Kimani Mbugua, for the hospital who spoke to journalists.
“Most of her systems actually failed following the burns,” he said. “The damage had already occurred by the time she was coming in. So we supported the organs as best as we could. But unfortunately, it was beyond what we could do.”
At the hospital where Cheptegei died, her father, Joseph Cheptegi, spoke to reporters.
"I have a lot of grief because I've lost my daughter. I seek your help so that this person who has killed my daughter can be prosecuted."
At just 33 years old, Cheptegei was the second fastest Ugandan woman ever at an Olympic marathon. She also earned honors of being the 2022 World Mountain and Trail Running Champion along with finishing 14th in the World Championship Marathon in 2023.
In a message posted on X, David Rukare, Head of the Ugandan Olympic Committee said, "We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."
Violence in Kenya against women is a major problem. Cheptegei is the third female athlete in the last few years that has been killed by alleged domestic violence.
Agnes Tirop, a long distance runner, was stabbed to death at her home in October 2021. The following year, Damaris Mutua was found deceased by strangulation at her boyfriend's house. Police identified their domestic partners as the prime suspects in each of these cases.
Kenya's sports minister posted on social media, "This tragedy is a stark reminder to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles. As a government, we remain committed to supporting justice for Rebecca. No one should have to go through such an ordeal.”
Cheptegei left behind two young children.