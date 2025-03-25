Federica Brignone Wins Overall Giant Slalom Title in World Cup Final
The 2025 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals reached the halfway point in these championships with the Women’s Giant Slalom. The sunshine adorned the icy slopes on Bald Mountain in Sun Valley, Idaho – the home of this year’s World Cup Finals. For the giant slalom, the season’s top-25 women skiers in the discipline faced off to determine a race champion, and the season-long GS Crystal Globe winner.
Italian sensation, Federica Brignone, attacked the course on the first run to move into prime position for the season-long title. Brignone trailed season-long GS points leader, Alice Robinson, by 20 points heading into today’s finals. Unfortunately for Robinson, she failed to finish the first run, which created the prime opportunity for Brignone.
Overall GS Winner Federica Brignone
Brignone, 34, finished the first run in second place, and needed a finish of 13th or better in the second run to win the overall GS season crown. Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland had the best first run on the fast, technical and new GS course in Sun Valley. The new course proved difficult for the elite racers, as five racers did not finish the first run, and three racers were disqualified for missing a gate.
Gut-Behrami, who won the super-G held on Sunday, found her speed again on the same slope. She finished with a time of 1 minute, 4.07 seconds in the first run, and led Brignone by 0.45-seconds going into the second run.
GS Winner Lare Gut-Behrami
Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland took control in the second run, beating Brignone by 0.14 seconds and winning the day’s race with a combined time of 2 minutes, 10.01 seconds. Sara Hector of Sweden rounded out the podium in third place on a beautiful, sunny day in Sun Valley.
But the season-long World Cup GS Title went to Brignone when she finished second in the race, and overcame the 20-point deficit she faced coming into the final. Brignone won the GS crystal globe with 580 points, Robinson finished the GS season 520 points, and Hector tallied 447 points. Robinson's misfortune in the first run cost her a podium for only the second time in nine World Cup GS races this season.
Brignone adds the GS title with the overall downhill season title, which she captured over the weekend when the downhill was canceled due to weather. She now looks toward next season and the 2026 Winter Olympics in her home country.
The Men’s GS final will take place tomorrow, and then all eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin, who will compete in the slalom finals on Thursday. The only person to win 100 World Cup races did not qualify for the finals of the GS this season.