Tragedy Strikes when Former Olympic Skier Hit by Lightning

Norway's Audun Groenvold was tragically killed by a lightning strike, ending the life of the Olympic ski cross bronze medalist, husband, father and broadcaster.

Feb 21, 2010; Vancouver, BC, CANADA; Bronze medalist Audun Groenvold (NOR) on the podium during a medals ceremony for the men's ski cross at BC Place during the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Guy Rhodes-Imagn Images
Former Olympic medalist Audun Groenvold was struck by lightning over the weekend and subsequently died. The ski cross bronze medalist from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver was 49 years old. The tragedy occurred while Groencold was at his family's cabin on July 12. The elite skier was born in Hamar, a lakeside town approximately 80 miles from Oslo.

USA Today reported that the Norwegian Ski Federation announced the tragic news of the famous athlete today. Groenvold was treated for injuries sustained during the strike at a hospital before succumbing to the traumatic event on July 15.

"It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Groenvold's untimely passing," the federation said. "The former national Alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip."

Groenvold found great success after a decade on Norway’s Alpine ski team when he ventured into freestyle skiing and ski cross. As a World Cup Alpine racer, Groenvold placed third in the downhill in Sierra Nevada, Spain, in 1999 – his lone podium as an alpine competitor.

In addition to his bronze medal in the 2010 Winter Olympics, he won a bronze medal in ski cross at the 2005 World Championships and the season’s overall Ski Cross Cup in 2007. When his competitive ski career came to an end, Groenvold became a coach for Norway’s national ski team and served as a board member of the Norwegian Ski Federation. He also worked as a television commentator and broadcaster.

"Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities," federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug said, adding that his passing creates "a huge void."

"It's just terribly sad and tragic," Marius Arnesen, who coached Grønvold in the early 2000s, told the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. "(He was) a thoughtful and wonderful boy who, when it comes to skiing, had a fantastic feeling for the surface in the snow."

Grønvold is survived by his wife, Kristin Tandberg Haugsjå, and three children. Haugsjå also confirmed her husband's death in a Facebook post, describing him as "my great love and my best friend for 20 years. The loss of you is enormous," she wrote, according to NRK.

Feb 21, 2010; West Vancouver, BC, CANADA; Audun Groenvold (NOR) competes during the men's freestyle skiing ski cross qualifying at Cypress Mountain in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Guy Rhodes-Imagn Images / Guy Rhodes-Imagn Images

John Waechter
