Caitlin Simmers Has a Chance To Make History at WSL Finals
There is a major void atop the women’s surfing world that 18-year-old phenom Caitlin Simmers is poised to fill. With Carissa Moore retiring and Steph Gilmore being out of competition for more than a year, Simmers has stepped up as the new face of surfing.
While there are some people who believe that Simmers is already the best female surfer with her exciting style and well-rounded skill set, Caroline Marks will have something to say about that.
She is the No. 2 seed entering the World Surf League finals that are set for Friday. The defending WSL champion and gold medalist at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Marks isn’t going to cede the title as best female surfer in the world to her young competitor.
Simmers is going to have to take it, and if he does, she will be making some history along the way.
The No. 1 seed in the finals, she would become the youngest surfer to ever win a world championship if she could come away victorious at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, California on Friday.
The record is currently held by Moore, who has five world championships and a gold medal on her resume. It would be a matter of days that Simmers would have the record by.
If she wins, she will be 18 years, 10 months and 12 days old. Moore was 18 years, 10 months and 18 days old when she claimed her first title in 2011 in the Association of Surfing Professionals women’s title.
“Yeah, it's crazy,’’ Simmers said via Josh Peters USA TODAY Sports. “I didn't even know that until the other day.
“She is one of the best of all time, so to beat her (record) would be pretty amazing.’’
Along with being the youngest competitor at Lower Trestles, Simmers is by far the smallest. According to USA Today, she is listed as 5’3” and 113 pounds, which Peters says is “generous”.
Her size presents some unique challenges, but she has successfully overcome them after difficulties at the beginning of her career.
“The first year or two on tour, she had a tough little start in Hawaii in the big ocean water,’’ said Simmers’ coach, Tommy Whitaker. “She loves it, but still she's just such a tiny frame that it was really hard to get some scores.
“But she adapted beautifully.’’
That ability to adapt is what has Simmers on the doorstep of an incredible accomplishment. Friday could be the first of many titles she wins in what looks to be a remarkably promising career.
Along with Marks, she will have to beat out Brisa Hennessy, Molly Picklum and Tatian Weston-Webb, who are the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 seeds for the single-elimination finals.