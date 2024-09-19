Florida Surfer Dies After Collision With Sandbar in Tragic Accident
A surfer in Florida died last week after an injury that resulted from a collision with a sandbar.
On the morning of Friday, September 13, Jorge Alvarado (49) was surfing in the Daytona Beach Shores area when according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, he struck the sandbar before becoming tangled with a piling under the pier.
Alvorado was on life support, but according to an update posted to the GoFundMe page which was set up to provide financial support to his family, he passed away on Wednesday, September 18. To this point, the page has raised over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal. According to People, the page had raised over $14,000 prior to his death.
"It is with a heavy heart that Jorge has passed away," the update stated. "Jorge, rest in paradise brother...Your spirit was as vibrant as the ocean waves you loved to ride. You brought joy and adventure to everyone around you."
"Though you're no longer with us, your passion for surfing and your infectious laughter will forever echo in our hearts. We'll carry your memory with us every time we get in the water, knowing you’re out there in the surf, riding the biggest wave of all watching over each and everyone of us."
Local News 6 in Orlando covered the incident early in the week before Alvorado passed and quoted numerous of his friends talking about how special of a person he was.
“He has this jovial spirit, makes fast friends with everyone. He’s kind of like all of the community youngsters, he’s almost like their uncle and dad or something,” Brian Holmes said. "We’ve all taken hundreds of falls like this and some of us have had close calls, rubbing into the bottom a few times but you really have to fall just right to have an injury like this...We love you, Jorge, we love you so much."
The link to donate to the GoFundMe for Alvorado's family as they continue to grieve can be found here.