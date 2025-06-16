Hawaiian Surfer Lands Highest Championship Tour Women's Heat Total of the Year
The World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Lexus Trestles Pro has been witnessing surfer magic with each passing wave since events kicked off. Quarterfinals for the women are now over, but the men continue battling it out on the water with each surfer hoping for a spot in the semifinals.
As expected on the Championship Tour, competition has been quite tight with the occasional surprise factor. The intensity continues to rise as Trestles Pro rapidly approaches the semifinals and finals.
Bettylou Sakura Johnson's Performance Earns Incredible Score
Hailing from Hawaii is 20-year-old rising star Bettylou Sakura Johnson, who just secured the highest heat total of the year on the women's Championship Tour. After going head-to-head in the quarterfinals against elite surfer and 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete Caroline Marks, Johnson immediately took the lead with an 8.83, followed by an 8.00, and finished off with an imposing 9.00. With her two highest heat scores, Johnson was left with a 17.83. Needless to say, she has secured a spot in the semifinals, where she will now face wildcard Sawyer Lindblad.
Unfortunately for Marks, her quarterfinal score of 8.70 resulted in her elimination. If Johnson can take out Lindblad — who has been posting strong numbers at Trestles Pro — she will either be pinned up against Caity Simmers or Molly Picklum for the finals, depending on who comes out on top in the semis.
Defeating Lindblad will not be easy, considering she just took a massive victory over No. 1 surfer on the Tour, Gabriela Bryan. Bryan posted a disappointing 5.17 in the quarters, which was no match for Lindblad's strong 15.50. However, Johnson has proven her ability to land an intimidating score — will she be able to do so again and secure her second Championship Tour victory of the season?
While the men wrap up their quarterfinal heats, the women are gearing up for the semifinals. The pressure is on with elite surfers hoping to add another victory to their accolades. With the Championship Tour featuring the absolute best of the best, competing is not for the faint of heart. Stay up to date with each competition and CT news via the official WSL YouTube channel.