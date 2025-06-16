Adventure On SI

Hawaiian Surfer Lands Highest Championship Tour Women's Heat Total of the Year

An elite surfer at Trestles Pro just posted the highest Championship Tour heat score of the year for the women after a spectacular quarterfinals performance.

Maria Aldrich

Bettylou Sakura Johnson vs Caroline Marks | Lexus Trestles Pro pres by Outerknown 2025 - Quarters
Bettylou Sakura Johnson vs Caroline Marks | Lexus Trestles Pro pres by Outerknown 2025 - Quarters / World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour Lexus Trestles Pro has been witnessing surfer magic with each passing wave since events kicked off. Quarterfinals for the women are now over, but the men continue battling it out on the water with each surfer hoping for a spot in the semifinals.

As expected on the Championship Tour, competition has been quite tight with the occasional surprise factor. The intensity continues to rise as Trestles Pro rapidly approaches the semifinals and finals.

Bettylou Sakura Johnson's Performance Earns Incredible Score

Hailing from Hawaii is 20-year-old rising star Bettylou Sakura Johnson, who just secured the highest heat total of the year on the women's Championship Tour. After going head-to-head in the quarterfinals against elite surfer and 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete Caroline Marks, Johnson immediately took the lead with an 8.83, followed by an 8.00, and finished off with an imposing 9.00. With her two highest heat scores, Johnson was left with a 17.83. Needless to say, she has secured a spot in the semifinals, where she will now face wildcard Sawyer Lindblad.

Unfortunately for Marks, her quarterfinal score of 8.70 resulted in her elimination. If Johnson can take out Lindblad — who has been posting strong numbers at Trestles Pro — she will either be pinned up against Caity Simmers or Molly Picklum for the finals, depending on who comes out on top in the semis.

Defeating Lindblad will not be easy, considering she just took a massive victory over No. 1 surfer on the Tour, Gabriela Bryan. Bryan posted a disappointing 5.17 in the quarters, which was no match for Lindblad's strong 15.50. However, Johnson has proven her ability to land an intimidating score — will she be able to do so again and secure her second Championship Tour victory of the season?

While the men wrap up their quarterfinal heats, the women are gearing up for the semifinals. The pressure is on with elite surfers hoping to add another victory to their accolades. With the Championship Tour featuring the absolute best of the best, competing is not for the faint of heart. Stay up to date with each competition and CT news via the official WSL YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Surfing