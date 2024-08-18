Ivanka Trump Shares Viral Video Learning to Surf with 'Incomparable' Surfing Legend
Following the 2024 Paris Olympics and the legendary waves that Tahiti was able to produce, surfing was given an incredible platform and is now more popular than ever.
Add in the end of the 2024 surfing season coming to a close and that spotlight, everyone is getting a bug or itch that is making them want to hop on a board and learn to surf.
That bug also extends to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former United States president Donald Trump.
She recently shared a viral video on her Instagram that shows her learning how to surf at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. Her instructor is the "incomparable" Raimana Van Bastolaer, and rides just behind his students as the learn the basics of how to surf.
Even Kim Kardashian got in on the fun by commenting "Look at you!! Wow incredible," to Ivanka.
Regardless of political beliefs, this type of press and exposure is a great thing for the sport of surfing as it is currently riding the wave of unparalleled international attention it has scant received before.
The Kelly Slater Surf Ranch has been teaching people, including multiple celebrities, how to surf for years in their state of the art pool. That pool produces "the longest, open barrel, high performance, human-made wave in the world."
They also are the only WSL-certified wave system in the world, making them eligible for WSL elite competition.
Now, Ivanka Trump and her family are latest in a long line of new surfers learning how to surf from a legendary location and instructor.