John John Florence's Surf Brand Welcomes Superstar Caitlin Simmers

Surfing stars John John Florence and Caity Simmers are joining forces with Florence's surf brand, VEIA Supplies."

Maria Aldrich

Caitlin Simmers won the Roxy Women's Junior Pro at the 8th Annual Ron Jon Beach 'N Boards Fest at Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach. The 2020 Ron Jon Beach N Boards Fest At Shepard Park In Cocoa Beach
Caitlin Simmers — She's young, but a strong force to be reckoned with in the professional surf world. At just 19-years-old, Simmers has already caught the attention of fellow competitors, and delighted educated spectators with her spectacular skills.

During the first stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, the Lexus Pipe Pro, she finished in second place, with Tyler Wright taking the victory. At the next stop, Surf Abu Dhabi Pro, she clinched first with a score of 16.10, just ahead of Australia's Molly Picklum, who took second place with a score of 15.70. In the tour's third stop, the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, Simmers finished in a disappointing fifth place after Erin Brooks surpassed the seemingly unstoppable 19-year-old phenom.

Despite the disappointing performance at the Portugal stop, Simmers remains ranked No. 1 on the WSL Championships Tour with 22,545 points. Molly Picklum trails Simmers in second place with 19,970 total points. American, Caroline Marks, currently resides in third place for the season standings with 19,490 total points.

John John Florence and VEIA Supplies Partner with Caitlin Simmers

Following so much success at a young age, Simmers has received endless recognition, including from surf legend John John Florence. In 2022, John John Florence, Jon Pyzel, and Dan McNamara founded what would become the go-to surf brand, VEIA Supplies. Since its establishment, the company has recruited numerous well-known surfers as ambassadors from around the world, including Luke Swanson, Ivan Florence, Joao Chianca, and Eli Olson. Now, Caitlin Simmers will join this esteemed group of superstars.

"We are proud to announce that Caity Simmers, WSL World Champion and current WSL World Number 1 has joined the VEIA global team," a member from VEIA wrote on Instagram. "With her progressive style both in and out of the water, Caity sets the standard for today's version of professional surfing."

"VEIA Supplies is proud to partner with Caity on tour and beyond, working closely to develop and improve our supplies wherever we can, improving her pro models, which will drop this summer," they continued.

Simmers may be a teenager, but she has dedicated her entire being to surfing — the coming years are expected to be nothing short of astonishing for the young sensation. We will cover the World Surf League Championship Tour and the elite emerging young stars like Caitlin Simmers.

