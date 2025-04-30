Legendary Surfer Stephanie Gilmore enters WSL Championship Tour as Wildcard
The sixth stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro, will feature some of the most celebrated surfers in the world, including eight-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore. Gilmore will participate in the Gold Coast Pro as a wildcard and make her first Championship Tour appearance this season. With her return, the competition just became more exciting and star-studded.
The 37-year-old Australian superstar enters as one of the five wildcards for the event as she replaces Tatiana Weston-Webb. Joining Gilmore will be Nadia Erostarbe, who will replace Gabriel Medina, who is expecting a child. Jordy Lawler will take over for Ramzi Boukhiam, and Callum Robson was granted the fifth wildcard.
"I'm super excited to have this opportunity to get back in the jersey for the CT's return to the Gold Coast," Gilmore said in a news release, per August Howell of SURFER Magazine. "I've been enjoying my time away from Tour, but I'm still a competitor at heart, so I am really looking forward to clicking back into that mindset and testing myself after some time away from competition. It's also so close to home, so it's a no-brainer."
"I'm definitely not as in tune with Burleigh as I am with Snapper, but it's still a perfect right point, so I feel like it's a spot that suits my style. It will be cool to see everyone work out a new wave on Tour, so hopefully, it delivers some of the perfection it's known for. It will be my first time competing at Burleigh since I was a junior, so I'm looking forward to it."
The heat has been turned up for Gold Coast Pro now that Gilmore has announced her plans to participate and compete. Spectators are in for a treat as they can watch the legend return to competition and dazzle from the water once again.