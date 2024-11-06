New Scotland Surf Resort Now Holds Europe's Largest Wave Pool
Monday, November 11 will be a big day for the Newbridge community in Scotland as the new Lost Shore Surf Resort is scheduled to open. This facility will offer a variety of surfing opportunities for individuals looking to push their limits.
Surf lessons will be available and participants will be guided by top-notch International Surfing Association (ISA) coaches. To make your adventure less stressful, the facility provides all equipment needed for your lessons, including a surfboard, wetsuit, boots, and gloves.
Lost Shore Surf Resort is an accessible location and aims to support surfers of all abilities. Their design, experienced staff members, and equipment allow for adaptive surfers to join in on the fun.
"We believe Lost Shore will make surfing accessible to everyone, whilst also showcasing Scotland as a top destination for adventure tourism," stated the resort's founder, Andy Hadden. "I can't wait to see more people realize the mental and physical benefits of surfing. Who knows - this could be the training ground for Scotland's next Olympic surfing champion."
Hadden's surfing storygoes back to when he was seven, the age his passion for surfing began. He has worked tirelessly for several years to make Lost Shore a reality, and his passion for the sport is shown throughout this impressive facility.
According to their Instagram page, Lost Shore anticipates seeing roughly 160,000 visitors each year. Additionally, this will open up over 130 jobs for residents.
"Not only will this facility support our Scottish athletes to excel on a world stage, but it will also open up the sport to a much wider audience, safely encouraging more people to give it a try and experience all mental and physical benefits that surfing can bring, " said Paul Stark, the chief executive of the Scottish Surfing Federation.
Not only does Lost Shore offer world-class surfing, but it also provides accommodations for visitors, including the Hilltop Lodges, Waterfront Lodges, and Waterfront Pods. While you're staying, take some time to enjoy their waterfront bar, café, and restaurant.
Lost Shore is expected to be a popular surfing destination for athletes all over the world. To book your stay and experience the joy of surfing, visit Lost Shore Surf Resort Booking.