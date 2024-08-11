Athletes Have Special Spectator for Surfing at 2024 Summer Olympic Games
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have provided some breathtaking photo opportunities and scenery for athletes and spectators to take in. Social media has been on fire with posts about the venues people like to visit the most.
The Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais and La Concorde were all used as backdrops or transformed into temporary venues for the athletes to compete. More than 10,000 miles away off the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, the surfing competition was held.
Arguably the most viral photo of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games was taken during the surfing competition. Gabriel Medina of Brazil was captured after surfing a massive wave during the men’s competition.
That wasn’t the only sight people that left people in awe. While the semifinal match was going on, a whale could be seen breaching in the background, providing an incredible moment for photographers to snap a picture of and people in attendance to see live.
At the time of the whale sighting, Tatiana Weston-Webb, representing Brazil, was competing against Brisa Hennessy, representing Costa Rica. The whale was safely in the distance and provided another memorable moment in the waters of Tahiti.
Such a moment was made possible only because of the majestic Teahupo’o wave. Present in Tahiti, it was the reason that surfing was held so far away from Paris.
Seeing animals convey where surfing is being done isn’t uncommon. Different aquatic life, such as seals and sharks, will gather along with birds to take it all in.
Whales are rather common in Tahiti as they gather there for different seasons. Whether it is mating, birthing or migration, they can be found right around where the 2024 Summer Olympic Games held their surfing competition. Multiple maritime zones are protected in the area as well.
Pacific Indigenous leaders look highly upon whales. As shared by ABC News, “In April, Pacific Indigenous leaders, including some from Tahiti, signed a treaty recognizing whales as "legal persons," although such a declaration is not reflected in the laws of participating nations.”
A local won the event for the men’s competition, as Kauli Vaast of France took home the gold medal. For the women, Johanne Defay, also from France, took home the bronze.