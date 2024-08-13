Could Judge's Antics Affect Surfing's Olympic Future as Two Sports Face Cuts?
Of the most iconic moments during the 2024 Paris Olympics, surfing was near the top with the viral photo of Gabriel Medina posing over the top of a wave mid-air.
But also making headlines in Tahiti was the removal of long-time judge Ben Lowe of Australia after taking a picture with Olympic surfer Ethan Ewing and Australian team coach Bede Durbidge.
Now, for many they will likely not see an issue with this. But for those who follow other sports closely, the idea that judges need complete impartiality is huge. Even more so when judging an event that is subjective, like the sport of rodeo. One only needs to take a look a judge's actions like these, to see how livlihoods can change in an instant when it comes to the subjectivity and ultimate ruling of a judge.
Throw in a few pictures and a smile and loyalties and integrity will undoubtedly become questioned.
As long-time surfing journalist Evan Quarnstorm of Inertia points out, when working the same beach and staying in such a small area, these individuals will undoubtedbly cross paths. But it's how the judges conduct themselves that will be even more scrutinized moving forward.
In fact, as break dancing and boxing are being cut, actions like the judge's this summer could prove to be costly. Breaking made headlines for all the wrong reasons, and is also a subjectively scored sport.
Boxing has many things it will need to address before it can return to the world stage.
As for surfing, it should continue its popular run in Los Angeles in 2028, but will need to address some of the more pressing issues in the next four years to avoid another debacle.