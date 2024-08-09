Essential Items to Get More Out of Your Surfing Trip
Heading out to the water with a surfboard in hand is enough for some people, but bringing a few extras along with your board can make a surf trip much more enjoyable for those that have issues with some of the side effects of surfing.
Here are some essentials to bring along on your next surfing trip to ensure that it's relaxing and hassle-free both before and after you get in the water:
Reef-safe Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Normal sunscreen can get the job done, but sunscreen's that contain zinc will be much better for surfers. It lasts a bit longer and works better by creating a physical barrier on the skin. It is also more water-resistant.
It's important to remember to make sure it is reef-safe as many sunscreens with chemicals can be dangerous to the reefs and marine life in the water.
First Aid
As with any activity, it's smart to keep a first aid kit around in case something goes wrong. A cut can easily lead to a nasty infection.
A combination of a water-proof band-aid and some bandages can do wonders to protect open wounds while keeping you out on the water and walking around the beach. Iodine, antiseptic and antibiotic creams can also be smart to keep around.
Boot Dryer
Every worry about how best to dry off your surfing boots? A undervalued piece of equipment is as simple as it sounds, a boot dryer.
One of these can save a lot of time spent sitting in front of a fan. They can be found at a good price between $25-$50. This would also be a great gift to get a surfer as it is something most people don't even know exist.
Changing Poncho/Mat
The poncho is another thing to pack to make life after the surf a little bit easier. It is an oversized towel that allows you to stay both dry and warm while also working as coverage when taking off a bodysuit.
The mat is to dry off feet before getting into a car without getting sand everywhere.
Don't forget a nice bag to hold both as well both on the beach and in the car.
A Surfline subscription
You don't need more than a phone to make this one work. Surfline offers practical uses such as live camera views and forecasts for waves around the world. When not on the water, they also have exclusive gear and stories to benefit from as well.
Pickle Wax Remover
Wax is a crucial part of the surfing process in order to grip, but can be a hassle to get off. The Pickle Wax Remover is a a reusable tool that makes life easier on a surfer. Just set the board in the sun for a few minutes and then rub the pickle across the board to remove the wax.