Surfing Offers Several Memorable Moments at 2024 Summer Olympic Games
There have been a lot of incredible events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. But, one of the most exciting events occurred nearly 10,000 miles away in Tahiti; surfing.
Teahupo’o, Tahiti provided multiple days of memorable outcomes and events. A local, Kauli Vaast, won the gold medal in the men’s competition. On the women’s side, another French representative, Johanne Defay won bronze while American Caroline Marks won the gold.
They will forever remember those feats, but they were far from the only best moments to occur in Tahiti. One that will live on forever is the photo of Gabriel Medina of Brazil.
The bronze medalist was part of arguably the most viral photo of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. After catching a wave and kicking out, Medina was caught in a superhero-esque pose that everyone has now seen.
“I felt like that was a 10,” Medina told SURFER. "I’ve done a few 10s before here, and I felt, like, for sure that was another one. The wave was just so perfect. First, when I was paddling, I thought I was gone. I thought I wasn’t gonna make it. But I knew I needed to try. The wind was holding me back a little bit, as I was paddling into it. But I just went for it. It ended up not being a 10. But I was still stoked to get a 9.90.”
Surf fans will forever remember July 19th as well. People introduced to the sport for the first time saw just how dangerous things can be when massive waves are crashing down.
“People don’t realize just how dangerous it is,” Jack Robinson told SURFER after his Round Three heat. “It’s probably one of the most dangerous places in the world [Teahupo'o, Tahiti]. Honestly, I’m happy to make it out alive. I got dragged over the bottom, then almost had a two-wave hold-down. I had barely a second between waves. Just enough time for a quick breath before going back down. I was reminded of so many guys who’ve had bad wipeouts.”
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games was part of the farewell tour for Team USA gold medalist Carissa Moore. Earlier this season, she announced her retirement from competitive surfing.
Her last hurrah on the national stage didn’t result in a medal; Moore was eliminated in the quarterfinals. There wasn’t a dry eye in the audience after her retirement speech.
“It’s very raw,” Carissa told SURFER. “You put everything you have into something. I put my whole year [into this]. I took a chance. I left the [Championship] Tour. I came here. I spent months out of the year, just trying to do my very best. And when you come up short of a dream, it sucks. But at the same time, how fun was it? I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I couldn’t have imagined a better place to finish off my career.”
Colin Jost, who is part of the “Weekend Update” on SNL, was lucky enough to cover surfing in Tahiti for NBC. He showed just how seriously he took the assignment, as he knew his stuff about the adventure sport.
“I’ve been surfing probably almost 20 years. I’m a pretty cautious surfer. I mostly longboard in Montauk. So, being here, I’ve been out surfing a few times. I was very lucky to go out with John John Florence and Carissa Moore at Bad Pass. It’s so much fun to go out and surf a faster reefbreak than I’m used to. I did okay! I only scraped up my leg a little bit.”
Jost ended up going home early, with the reef injury potentially playing a part. Certainly unfortunate to suffer the injury, but Jost will have something to show people forever of his unforgettable experience at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
After some shortcomings at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the event in Paris showcased just how great the sport of surfing is. A gorgeous venue combined with excellent performances made for a nice sequel. Teahupo’o is a legendary surf spot and will be tough to top in the coming years.