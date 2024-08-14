US Open of Surfing Concludes with an Exciting and Historic Finish
Australian Sally Fitzgibbons was up against another young San Clemente surfer in the Lexus US Open of Surfing finals, and it would be her year. Fitzgibbons had to settle for runner-up status in a loss to local surfer Sawyer Lindblad in last year's final but was not looking to lose again this year. Fitzgibbons took the title with a win over San Clemente's Bella Kenworthy in an action-packed final on Sunday, Aug. 11, in Huntington Beach. At 30, Fitzgibbons won the event for the second time; she claimed her first title in 2011. The win also comes just days after her induction into the nearby Surfing Walk of Fame.
“It’s just a very special place for me, a very special wave,” Fitzgibbons said, noting that she was about Kenworthy’s age when she won her first title. “It just feels so special. I love this so much, looking out at the pier and all the people cheering and supporting me; thank you so much.”
In the men's final, there were more fireworks. Surfer Alan Cleland Jr., following his appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, became the first Mexican-born surfer to win the US Open, edging out French surfer Marco Mignot in the finals. Although French-born Mignot grew up near Cleland in nearby Sayulita, the pair even grew up surfing together. Speaking about his historic victory, Cleland was proud to represent his flag and all who supported him.
Each winner received a trophy made from recycled materials from the End Cafe restaurant which sat at the end of the Huntington Beach pier until 1983 when a large El Nino destroyed the establishment.
The World Surf League bought the materials from the former owners, the Gustafson Family, and they hired Huntington Beach native artist Andeaux Borunda to design the trophy.
The finals capped off a nine-day event in Huntington Beach, California, where thousands of fans gathered at the 13-acre festival area. In addition to the surfing, fans were treated to live music and a vert skating competition, as there was a 14-foot vert ramp where X-games competitors put on a show.
The long-standing event in Huntington Beach since 1959 was a success as the surf competition and festivities went off without a hitch as usual, adding a particularly historic end to the latest edition of the storied event.