Surfer Remains Hopeful for His Return to the Ocean After Brutal Shark Attack
Kenji Nonoka, 61, experienced a brutal shark attack while surfing at Sand Piles in Maui County on Friday at approximately 7 a.m. Moments before the attack, Nonoka was sitting on his surfboard in the water.
"I heard this yell and I looked, and all of a sudden, I just seen a splash, and I don't know what was happening," nearby witness, David Basques, told KHNL. "He swam himself back maybe more than half the way, and I seen somebody jump in."
Nonoka suffered extensive injuries, with his leg severed below the knee. Medical personnel arrived on the scene to stop the bleeding before being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he is now recovering.
As Jeff Giesea, Maui Assistant Fire Chief, told KHNL, "I would like to commend the patient for his strength and wherewithal getting himself to shore. I mean, now that's extraordinary." Giesea also acknowledged the excellent work done by the Maui Police officials who jumped into action.
To support Nonoka in his medical journey, loved ones have created a GoFundMe campaign, which has now amassed $77,422 and continues to grow. The organizer, Charissa Leising, posted an update on Nonoka's status.
"He is out of the ICU and in the PCU, fully alert and full of joy for all the love and well wishes from the Maui 'ohana and beyond. Kenji and Tomoko are so grateful for all the support, and he's been talking story all afternoon about his love for the ocean and Waiehu surf," she wrote.
"This accident hasn't lessened his stoke one bit, but he still has along journey of healing ahead of him so please continue to spread the word and a huge thank you to those who have donated. Kenji is staying positive and strong for his recovery, and in his own wise words, he says "tomorrow mo' betta!"
Surviving such a horrific attack is nothing short of a miracle, and Nonoka's everlasting optimism during this time is admirable.
His close friend, Renee Wilcox, told KITV, "When I talked with him in the hospital, he was looking forward to getting back in the ocean. He just talked about how much he absolutely loves the ocean and how he might want to try boogie boarding for a little bit at first."
Nonoka is facing a long recovery, but the day he is cleared to return to the water will be a joyous day for all.