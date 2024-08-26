Surfing on Pause as Hurricane Hone Slams Hawaii with Devastating Winds and Rain
Hopefully the worst has been seen in and around Hawaii of Hurricane Hone. After nearing about 45 miles south-southwest of South Point, Hawaii, the Category 1 storm is now gradually moving away from the island but not before it brought about damaging winds and heavy rainfall early on Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center's last update stated that the Big Island could continue to expect tropical storm conditions including heavy rain and winds that should diminish through the evening on Sunday.
The Big Island was expected to receive an additional three to five inches of rain while the smaller islands could expect one to three inches.
The bigger concern for adventure seekers is the swells and rip currents. The NHC stated that "swells generated by Hone are affecting portions of the Hawaiian islands, producing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."
Dangerous surf continued to pound the south-facing shores as Hurricane Hone made its way both towards and away from the Big Isand. Beaches were closed including the Black Sand Beach in Punalu'u as tide pools were forming starting around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Most of the Big Island was covered in flash flood warnings throughout the day on Sunday. Rainfalls totaled more than a foot in many places in Hawaii with more than 10 inches showing up in Waimea.
Hilo International Airport experienced cancellations and delays as well. Airlines were said to be making "case by case decisions" as to whether to take off or not.
Poweroutage.us showed as of late Sunday afternoon there were still more than 20,000 customers without power in and around Hawaii.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation also issued many road closures due to flooding, downed trees and road damage. The Big Isand was not alone in the damage as the DOT also reported a landslide on Maui that temporarily closed portions of the Hana Highway.
Here are just a few of the videos that can be found on social media showing both the arrival and the devastation left from the visit of Hurricane Hone.