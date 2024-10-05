The 11 Ultimate Surf Spots for Beginners and Pros Alike
Finding the perfect spot to plan a surfing trip can be difficult, no matter if you're a beginner or a pro.
To help narrow down the decision, here is a list of some top spots across the United States that are absolutely worth a visit:
North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii
Hawaii is one of the first places that one thinks of when thinking about surfing and for good reason. This is a relaxing stretch of beach that offers nearby hiking, golfing and more for when you're not on your board. Not to mention the breathtaking views and beautiful waters that inhabit it.
Malibu, California
Heading back to the continental United States, Malibu is also as iconic as it gets. There is a vast surfing culture here thanks to the many different levels of difficulty that are offered in the vast waters. It may seem like an obvious choice, but would be a solid place to go for a first timer or an experienced surfer that wants to bring someone to their first trip.
South Padre Island, Texas
Texas is known for many things, but surfing isn't near the top of the list. It is actually quite underrated, though, thanks to the ideal weather allowing for year-round surfing.
Montauk, New York
The location of Jennifer Lawrence's recent smash hit "No Hard Feelings." There is a wonderful surfing community here that is fairly welcoming. There is a large variety of places to surf within Montauk that allow for different types of surfing as well as difficulty levels.
Outer Banks, North Carolina
Another place made famous by a piece of media, this time being the Netflix original series "Outer Banks." This would be a great place to go for a relaxing off-season experience in the Fall thanks to solid weather keeping the water warm as most tourists and vacationers head back home from the Summer.
Huntington Beach, California
Known as a great place to learn how to surf thanks to the shallow waters. It is known as "Surf City USA" and is home to a very long coast that keeps people spread out.
Cocoa Beach, Florida
A more relaxing place to surf at with a family friendly experience. This is the hometown of famed surfer Kelly Slater. It also holds the largest surf shop in the world, the flagship location of the famous Ron Jon Surf Ship.
Yakutat, Alaska
A more remote experience that should likely be reserved for those that can safely surf alone as you could realistically have the beach to yourself. It's a great experience that any surfer should experience.
Narragansett, Rhode Island
Rocky cliffs and lighthouses make for a unique backdrop for your surf. It's another location that is good to visit year-round and actually have the best swells in the winter.
Otter Rock, Oregon
Speaking of unique views, this rocky spot is more peaceful than most on this list. Great scenery and beginner-friendly waves could make this an ideal trip.
Mavericks, California
Known for their massive waves that can get as high as 60-feet. This is a bucket-list location for most surfers. There was a movie made about them and the journey to being able to surf them.