Watch: British Royal Showing Off New Surfing Skills in California
Prince Harry has won over surfing fanatics from around the country as he spent some time at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in California which holds a 6-foot man-made wave.
California, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to in 2020, is undoubtedly a popular location for surfers of all levels. Some of the most well-liked surfing locations are in California, including beaches in Malibu, Santa Cruz, Huntington Beach, and Venice Beach. The particular location where Prince Harry went surfing, Kelly Slater Surf Ranch, is located in Lemoore.
Professional surfer and coach, Raimana Van Bastolaer, assisted Prince Harry throughout the day and made a post on Instagram showcasing his impressive skills. The caption stated, "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry, but at surfranch, it's my Brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and @kellyslater..."
According to SurferToday, his wife, Meghan Markle, purchased surfing lessons for him for his 36th birthday in 2020. In the video, viewers can see the intense focus and determination on Prince Harry's face as he heads in to catch the wave.
With Raimana coaching him along, Prince Harry was able to get into position and practice the skills he's been learning. When he got on his feet to surf the artificial wave, Raimana yelled, "Love you, Brother!" Throughout the video, Prince Harry received advice from the staff. The coaching support toward Prince Harry could be felt through the video.
It is evident that Prince Harry excels in adventurous sports. Surfing is a difficult activity for many individuals to pick up, so seeing the Duke of Sussex ride the waves so elegantly is admirable. It will be interesting to see if he decides to pursue a hobby in surfing down the road; he certainly has a knack for the sport.