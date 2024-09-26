Wingsuit Flyer Makes Astonishing Jump From Helicopter Into Artificial Wave
Former Air Force pilot, Sebastián Álvarez, found the thrilling sport of wingsuit flying after his career in the Chilean Air Force where he was able to fulfill his dream of flying.
"I remember as a kid watching pelicans soar over the waves, thinking how gently they fly and approach the ocean, using dynamic wind to keep the speed and stay with the wave, almost touching the water with wings," he told SurferToday. "That's when it clicked in my mind."
After two years of intensive planning, Álvarez completed one of his most memorable record-breaking jumps. From 12,000 feet in the air, he exited a Bell 212 helicopter with a parachute and landed on an artificial wave. The epic stunt took place at Surf Abu Dhabi in Hudayriyat, United Arab Emirates, a world-class surfing destination for individuals of all skill levels. After his impeccable landing, Álvarez proceeded to surf the wave.
According to SurferToday, Álvarez is no stranger to making jaw-dropping stunts as he has completed thousands of jumps over the years.
His Red Bull summary states, "After years of improvement in the United States and around the world, Álvarez was gaining recognition in the global scene and began to impress with incredible projects, such as passing between the twin towers of Viña del Mar, the BASE jump from Mont Blanc, skirting the tower highest in South America and more."
SurferToday explained that this particular jump combined three disciplines: skysurfing, swooping, and surfing. Skysurfing involves jumping from an aircraft with a board attached to the jumper's feet, allowing them to perform aerobatic stunts. Swooping is considered to be a high-speed landing technique performed by experienced jumpers. Combining these disciplines requires immense skill and precision.
"Achieving this means the world to me," Álvarez told a news release. "It has felt like entering the unknown, doing something nobody has ever attempted before. It really is a dream come true."
To see more from Sebastián Álvarez, visit his Red Bull page for additional videos featuring his rousing jumps.