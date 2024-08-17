8 Things You Must Do in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennesse is known as 'Music City' and for good reason. Any fan of music should make this a top destination for their next vacation.
Here are some things that everyone must see when visiting:
Grand Ole Opry
This live music venue has been home to many iconic country music acts and will continue to be for a long time. About five times a week there is a show at the Opry and be sure to get your tickets fast as they do sell out quickly.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Continuing down the path of legendary country music stops, this is one of the largest music-based museums in the entire world. Take at least two hours out of your day to see the many exhibits that call it home. The Rotunda is the most important attraction and is the final stop. It is where every member of the Hall of Fame is enshrined.
Centennial Park
Taking a trip outside, the Centennial is a large ubran park that is home to one of the most interesting stops in Nashville. It has a full-scale replica of the Parthenon in Anthens, Greece. Inside is an art museum and a large statue dedicated to Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, warfare and handicraft.
Randor Lake State Park
If you want a break from the city life, Radnor can be a very peaceful and serene stop on your trip. It is home to many widlife and has plenty of hiking trails to make a trip easy. It's just eight miles south of Downtown Nashville, so it shouldn't be too hard to get to.
Lane Motor Museum
This museum holds the largest collection of European automobiles in the United States, with 500 total cars in a rotation of around 150 being displayed each day. They do offer vault tours which give access to the cars in the basement that aren't on display.
National Museum of African American Music
For a different vibe than country music, the NMAAM showcases the different genres that were inspired, created or influenced by African-Americans. It includes clothes worn by Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, Dorothy Dandridge and more. It is located at Fifth and Broadway, where the Nashville Convention Center once was.
Broadway
Speaking of Broadway, it is the main part of downtown Nashville. There is a great live music scene including some inconic honky-tonk perfomances. There are different food vendors and street performers that always make it feel like a vibrant area.
Nashville Hot Chicken
This is the most famous cuisine that the city has to offer. Some of the top spots include Hattie B's, Prince's Hot Chicken or Bolton's.