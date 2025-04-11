Air Force Baseball Prepares for Critical Mountain West Showdown with UNLV
The Air Force Falcons baseball team is trying to improve their Mountain West Conference standing this weekend against UNLV.
The Falcons will host the Rebels at Erdle Field for a three-game series that starts on Friday at 3 p.m. mountain time. Saturday’s game will begin at 1 p.m. with Sunday’s finale set for noon.
The game is a showdown between the two teams bringing up the rear of the league. Air Force (12-21, 5-7 MW) is just ahead of UNLV (17-16, 4-8 MW) in the league standings, so the Falcons really can’t afford to lose the series to the Rebels.
The Falcons also need to pick up ground in the seeding department. Just the top four schools advance to the Mountain West Conference baseball tournament in May, with the winner claiming the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Air Force won the regular-season title last year but was eliminated in the conference tournament. If the tournament started this weekend the Falcons would be watching from a distance. Four teams are in a logjam for third place at 6-6, so the good news for Air Force is that it is just one game out of joining that tie.
The Falcons haven’t had the upper hand against the Rebels historically. Since the two squads started playing each other in 1970, UNLV holds a 111-45 edge. The Rebels beat the Falcons two out of three games last year.
The road has been problematic for the Rebels this year. They are 1-9 away from home. Dean Tiogo is the hitter worth watching for UNLV. He leads the Mountain West with 47 hits and is second with 36 RBI, nine home runs and 80 total bases.
Air Force and UNLV have set most of the pitching probables for the series. Friday’s game will see the Falcons start right-hander Dylan Rogers (10.16 ERA, 0-3) against Rebels right-hander Carson Lane (3.32 ERA, 3-2). Saturday’s matchup pits Air Force right-hander Cranz Smelcer (9.62 ERA, 1-3) against UNLV right-hander LJ Mercurius (3.86 ERA, 3-3).
Air Force has not set its pitching probable for Sunday, but UNLV intends to start right-hander Sam Simon (4.88 ERA, 1-3).
Air Force catcher Walker Zapp is the batter worth keeping tabs on for the Falcons. He leads the team with a .339 batting average, along with a .437 on-base percentage and a 1.039 slugging percentage. He enters the series with four home runs and 30 RBI, along with 28 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 17 walks.