Air Force crushes Bucknell 49-13: Cade Harris shines in Falcon Stadium
Air Force soared to a commanding 49-13 win over Bucknell at Falcon Stadium, setting the tone early by going up 14-0 before the first quarter was over. The Falcons never let up, showcasing a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Josh Johnson was sharp and efficient, completing 4 of 7 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Dylan Carson powered the offense with 11 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The star of the game was Cade Harris, who scored three times - rushing for touchdowns from eight and nine yards and hauling in a 62-yard touchdown pass. The play came right after Rogers Jones Jr's interception in the second quarter, removing any momentum Bucknell thought they may have had. The Falcons' defense was relentless, racking up six sacks and forcing two turnovers. Linebacker Isaac Hubert led the charge with two sacks, while defensive back Kory Johnson sealed Bucknell's fate with a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Air Force's explosive start, balanced offense, and strong defense overwhelmed Bucknell, who could not keep pace. Disciplined execution and big-time plays secured a convincing win and set the tone for a successful season ahead. Air Force travels to Utah State next Saturday, September 13, at 9:45 p.m.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD