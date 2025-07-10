Air Force Falcons Bounce Back in EA College Football 26 Season Simulation
After a solid stretch of competent football under Troy Calhoun, the Air Force Falcons took a step back last year as they finished 5-7.
EA Sports College Football 26 has recently been released, giving fans a glimpse into what this year's squad will look like. Using the game's dynasty mode, it's possible to undergo a simulation of what could go down this year.
The game seems to like the Falcon's chances as after a simulation of the season, Air Force finished with a 10-3 record, their best since 2022.
In a tough year for the Mountain West Conference, they actually finished fourth and missed the championship. Air Force did, however, pick up a bowl win as they took down the New Mexico State Aggies by a score of 27-7 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
All three of their losses came in the first half of the season. The Falcons fell to the No. 21-ranked Boise State Broncos, got shut out by the Navy Midshipmen and lost to the UNLV Rebels.
Air Force's biggest blowout win of the season came against the rival Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, whom they took down by a score of 48-7.
Junior Falcons quarterback Josh Johnson stepped up to take over the offense. He completed 48% of his passes for 794 yards with five touchdowns to three interceptions. He added 471 yards and four more scores on the ground.
The true offensive MVP, however, was senior running back Dylan Carson. Carson exploded for 1,588 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries.
Fellow senior running back Tylor Latham was also a major contributor with 134 carries for 725 yards and 11 more scores.
Over on the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Blake Fletcher led the team in talkes with 73.
The defensive line was fairly loaded overall as Payton Zdroik, Aidan Swartz and Jack Curtis each had at least 10 tackles for a loss with six sacks. Air Force did not have a single player reach either of those thresholds last year.
Senior cornerback Evan Rau was the most disruptive defensive back, getting the job done in every category. He had 67 tackles, a sack, an intercpetion, three forced fumbles and seven passes broken up.
Rau made the All-MWC first team, along with four starting offensive linemen with the other starter making it on the second team.
This simulation would be a fantastic bounce back year for the Falcons.
