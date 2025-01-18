Air Force Falcons Fall to Fresno State, Suffer Eighth Consecutive Loss
The Air Force Falcons continued their midseason struggles with a 74-65 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday in Fresno, Calif.
With their eighth straight loss, the Falcons now drop to just 3-15 on the season overall and 0-7 in Mountain West Conference action.
The Falcons squandered a chance to claim their first league win against a Fresno State squad that was in the same boat. After their victory, the Bulldogs are 5-13 this season and Friday was their first conference win. It was a prime opportunity to break the losing streak. Air Force's next two games are aaginst San Diego State and Utah State.
Sophomore forward Luke Kearney tried his best to keep the Falcons in this one. His shots finally started to fall and he hit four triples in the second half, finishing with 20 points. Eight of his 11 rebounds came in the final period.
It was Kearney's career-high and hopefully a sign of things to come later on in his career. If he can start to hit shots at a higher rate, just 7-of-23, he could be a serious threat.
Ethan Taylor scored 16 points for Air Force, which included three 3-pointers, along with a team-high six assists. Kyle Marshall added 13 points, along with four rebounds and four assists.
Fresno State was doing whatever they wanted at the rim, shooting 50% from the field despite a poor day from deep. The Bulldogs were also able to score eight more points off of turnovers, which obviously made a huge difference in what turned out to be a somewhat close game down the stretch.
Zaon Collins led the Bulldogs with 23 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Alex Crawford scored 21 points along with five rebounds. Jalen Weaver added 15 points with seven rebounds.