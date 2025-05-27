Air Force Falcons Football’s Crowded Race to Replace Quentin Hayes
The Air Force Falcons need a new quarterback. That is abundantly clear.
Quentin Hayes graduated after last season, during which he started six games and played in 10, going 4-2 as a starter. For the year he threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. He completed 58.1% of his passes and had a QB rating of 160.7. He also rushed for 466 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
He also led Air Force in total offense with 921 yards, or 92.1 yards per game.
But that’s it for Hayes. So, who’s next? That’s what ESPN recently sought to find out.
Air Force on ESPN’s ‘New Faces, Good Places’ Tier
ESPN ranked the quarterback situations at all 136 FBS schools. Navy, for example ranked among the Top 25 quarterback situations in the country and on a tier that it called “Buckle up,” or Tier 3.
Air Force, given Hayes’ departure and its relative inexperience at the position, landed on Tier 18a, what ESPN called “New Faces, Good Places.”
“Everyone in this tier has a fresh face at QB, but these schools have some history of talent at the position,” wrote ESPN’s David Hale.
Air Force’s top holdover from a year ago is junior Josh Johnson, who did see some playing time and even started in one game against Colorado State. The numbers don’t jump off the page. He rushed for 94 yards on 14 carries and threw for 126 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 6-for-14 passing.
The New Orleans, La., product certainly has the requisite athleticism to run Air Force’s option-based attack. In high school at Morton Ranch, he was a three-year letterwinner in football and track and was named the football team’s most valuable offensive player his senior year.
The job is likely Johnson’s to lose, as the other quarterbacks on the 2025 roster don’t have any college game experience.
Liam Szarka is a sophomore from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo., who didn’t play last year. In high school he lettered in football, lacrosse and track. In high school he threw for 6,685 yards and 60 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,563 yards and 37 touchdowns. He might be best equipped to push Johnson this fall.
Maguire Martin is listed as a quarterback and defensive back. The junior from Prestonwood Christian Academy in Argyle, Texas, lettered in football and track.
Brody Fortunati is a sophomore from Vacaville, Calif., who didn’t play last season. Jackson King is a sophomore from Bishop Carroll in Wichita, Kan., who didn’t play last year.
So, yes, it’s Johnson’s job to lose.