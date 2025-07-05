Air Force Falcons Land Two on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholar Roster
The Air Force Falcons are rightfully bragging on two of their rising stars, Holt Oliphant and Brendan Gibbons.
The men's hockey players were selected to the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Krampade All-American Scholar roster recently.
Oliphant is going into his senior season and is in the midst of completing a military and strategic studies degree. He has earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.82 while managing his assistant captain duties on the ice as he played in 38 games this past season.
As a forward he had nine points (two goals and seven assists) wiht 25 blocked shots. He’s now a three-time member of the AHA All-Academic team and has also been named a CSC all-district team member. This is also his second selection to the AHCA team.
Gibbons is headed into his third season as a Falcon. He’s pursuing a major in operations research and maintaining a 3.77 GPA. He is now a two time selection to the All-AHA academic team as well as a CSC all-district team selection.
The wing is a Wakefield, R.I., native who emerged as one of the Falcons' top offensive contributors last season. He was third on teh team wiht nine goals and fourth on the team with 18 points. He should remain one of Air Force's leaders next season.
There are specific qualifications athletes must meet to be selected for this team. The student-athlete not only had to maintain a 3.75 GPA for each semester, but must have also appeared in at least 40% of the total games played on the year.
The Falcons will be counting on their rising stars if they hope to have a better year in the upcoming season. They finished 16-21-3 overall and 11-13-2 in conference play. Opponents outscored them 112-86 on fewer shot attempts (on average).
