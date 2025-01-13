Air Force Falcons Learn Mountain West Football Opponents for Next Season
The Air Force Falcons have three dates set aside for their 2025 football schedule, which are non-conference games.
Earlier this week they learned who their Mountain West opponents will be, getting them one step closer to a full 2025 schedule.
The Falcons will host Boise State, New Mexico, Wyoming and Hawai’i next season. The road games will include Colorado State, Utah State, San Jose State and UNLV.
Boise State is the two-time defending champion and earned a berth in the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Air Force played three of those teams last season. Air Force lost to San Jose State, 17-7; lost to New Mexico, 52-37; and lost to Colorado State, 21-13.
Last season the Mountain West Conference only played seven league games due to a scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State. With the scheduling agreement expired, the Mountain West will return to eight conference games.
The Falcons’ three scheduled game including an Aug. 30 home game with Bucknell at Falcon Stadium, their only matchup with an FCS program.
The service academy games including an Oct. 4 showdown at Navy and a Nov. 1 home game with Army West Point.
Air Force still needs a fourth non-conference game. The Falcons played Sam Houston in Houston in 2023 as a neutral site game. Recently, Air Force announced that Sam Houston would not play the return game as agreed, so the Falcons need a fourth non-league game.
The Falcons are coming off a 5-7 campaign in which they lost seven straight games before winning the final four contests of the season.
This will be the last season with the current make-up of the Mountain West.
After the 2025-26 athletic year, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State will leave for the Pac-12 Conference, which is attempting to rebuild after a massive wave of defections to power conferences.
To replace those schools, the Mountain West has invited Hawai’i to join as a full member, along with UTEP. Grand Canyon and UC Davis are to join as non-football members, while Northern Illinois will join as a football-only member.