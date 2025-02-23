Air Force Falcons Sweep Robert Morris, Know AHA Playoff Opponent
The Air Force Falcons men’s hockey team finished the 2024-25 regular season with a flourish, beating the Robert Morris Colonials in a shootout and setting up their one-game, first-round Atlantic Hockey America playoff opponent.
The Falcons won the first game of the series, which was held in Pittsburgh.
The Falcons and the Colonials played to a 3-3 tie in regulation, and neither could find a game-winner in overtime. So, the game went to a shootout to determine the final regular-season standings points from the series.
The shootout was dramatic, too. Neither team scored in the first two rounds, but Falcons freshman Nick Sajevic scored in the third round to give Air Force the edge. Following that, Falcons goaltender Guy Blessing saved a shot from Robert Morris’ Trent Wilson and the Falcons earned the extra point in the standings.
Air Force (14-19-3, 11-13-2 AHA) claimed the seventh seed in the AHA playoffs, which start on Saturday. In an odd twist, the Falcons will face the Colonials again, who clinched the No. 10 seed. Puck drop at Cadet Ice Rink is set for 5:05 p.m. mountain.
Robert Morris outshot Air Force, 46-39 and Blessing made a career high 43 saves. Croix Kochendorfer made 36 saves for the Colonials.
After Robert Morris took the lead in the first 65 seconds of the game, Air force answered on the power play with a one-time from Nolan Cunningham. Clayton Cosentino received an assist, which was his 99th career point. But the Colonials went on the power play late in the first period and snagged a 2-1 lead.
The Falcons tied the game in the third period, again on the power play, as Sam Stitz redirected a shot by Chris Hedden for his seventh goal of the season.
After the Colonials regained the lead for the third time in the game, the Falcons tied the game with 4:58 remaining. Hedden picked off a pass and fired in a short-side goal past Kochendorfer.
The first round of the AHA playoffs is a one-game, winner-take-all contest. From there, the winners advance to a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals March 7-9. The higher seeds host.
The semifinals will be held from March 14-16, with higher seeds hosting, following by the championship game on March 22. Only one game, it is hosted by the higher seed. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.