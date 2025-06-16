Air Force Falcons Track Star Texas Tanner Claims Two All-America Honors
Texas Tanner has become the face of the Air Force Academy Track and Field team.
The junior just returned from the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships with two All-America selections.
The Falcons traveled to Eugene, Ore., to compete at legendary Hayward Field for national championships last week. Tanner came up just short of a national title, but he has one more year left to claim one.
Tanner’s first event of the weekend was the hammer throw. He ended up earning a first-team all-America selection after a fourth-place finish.
After three attempts, his last attempt proved to be his best. He came up just shy of breaking both the Air Force and Mountain West Conference record in the event, which he holds at 75.83 meters. At Eugene, his final throw went 75.22 meters, or nearly 247 feet.
Tanner is the first Falcon to be named an all-American in a throwing event in the last 60 years and he's the first to do it in the hammer throw. The last Air Force athleite to earn all-America honors in a throwing event was Bob Lambert back in 1965 where he competed in the javelin throw.
In the discus, Tanner was named an honorable mention all-American after a 20th place finish with a best throw of 55.76 meters, or nearly 183 feet.
His junior season was a brilliant follow-up to his exceptional sophomore campaign in 2024, one that put him on the national map.
He was a NCAA qualifier in both the discus and hammer throw last season, on his way to USTFCCCA Mountain Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year honors. He won two Mountain West title, was named the Mountain West championship meet's top field performer and earned four all-conference honors.
