Armed Forces Sports

Air Force Falcons Track Star Texas Tanner Claims Two All-America Honors

Air Force Falcons track star Texas Tanner added two All-America honors to his already long list of collegiate accolades.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 11, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Texas Tanner of Air Force places fourth in the hammer throw at 246-9 (75.22m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field
Jun 11, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Texas Tanner of Air Force places fourth in the hammer throw at 246-9 (75.22m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images


Texas Tanner has become the face of the Air Force Academy Track and Field team.

The junior just returned from the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships with two All-America selections.

The Falcons traveled to Eugene, Ore., to compete at legendary Hayward Field for national championships last week. Tanner came up just short of a national title, but he has one more year left to claim one.

More News: Texas Tanner Etches His Name in Air Force Track and Field History

Tanner’s first event of the weekend was the hammer throw. He ended up earning a first-team all-America selection after a fourth-place finish.

After three attempts, his last attempt proved to be his best. He came up just shy of breaking both the Air Force and Mountain West Conference record in the event, which he holds at 75.83 meters. At Eugene, his final throw went 75.22 meters, or nearly 247 feet. 

Tanner is the first Falcon to be named an all-American in a throwing event in the last 60 years and he's the first to do it in the hammer throw. The last Air Force athleite to earn all-America honors in a throwing event was Bob Lambert back in 1965 where he competed in the javelin throw.

More News: Five Navy Athletes Receive All-America Honors After Strong Postseason Efforts

In the discus, Tanner was named an honorable mention all-American after a 20th place finish with a best throw of 55.76 meters, or nearly 183 feet. 

His junior season was a brilliant follow-up to his exceptional sophomore campaign in 2024, one that put him on the national map.

He was a NCAA qualifier in both the discus and hammer throw last season, on his way to USTFCCCA Mountain Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year honors. He won two Mountain West title, was named the Mountain West championship meet's top field performer and earned four all-conference honors.

For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/Air Force