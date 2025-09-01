Armed Forces Sports

Air Force fans light up social media after Falcons crush the Bucknell Bisons

Jerred Johnson

Air Force Falcons quarterback Josh Johnson (11) runs through the tackle of Bucknell Bison linebacker
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Air Force controlled the game early and rolled over the hapless Bucknell Bisons in game one of the 2025 season. The Falcons secured their 19th season-opening win in a row. Unlike their armed services counterparts, the Army Black Knights, the Air Force did not stumble against their FCS opponents and dominated from the first kickoff to the last whistle.

The Air Force employed a balanced attack of rushing and passing to maintain control and secure some valuable reps as they enter the more challenging part of their regular season schedule. Key players stepped up, showcasing impressive performances that bolstered team morale and set a positive tone for the weeks ahead. Their coaching staff noted the importance of this victory in building momentum for future matchups. Fans and analysts took over social media as excitement in Colorado Springs grew following the Falcons' big win.

