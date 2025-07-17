Air Force Football Faces Uphill Climb After Being Picked Sixth in Preseason Poll
The Air Force Falcons were picked to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll, which was released on Wednesday.
The poll was released around the Mountain West Football Media Day held in Las Vegas.
The Falcons have not been picked this low since 2014, when they were also picked sixth. Air Force finished fourth in the Mountain Division but won 10 games.
Air Force has been a member of the Mountain West conference for 26 years. In 17 of those seasons the Falcons were able to finish at or above their predicted ranking in the preseason.
Even with the loss of all-America running back Ashton Jeanty, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Boise State Broncos were still predicted to finish first overall.
The Broncos were folllowed by UNLV, San José State, Colorado State, and Fresno State in the Top 5. The projected last-place finisher was Nevada.
One Falcons player was named to the preseason all-Mountain West team. Punter Luke Freer is entering his senior season after he set a single-season Air Force record when he averaged 47.5 yards per punt.
The record was held by Mark Simon, who averaged 47.3 yards per punt during the 1985 season.
Freer could be a contender for the Mountain West special teams player of the year at season's end. The preseason pick was San Diego State Aztec placekicker Gabe Plascencia.
Last season the Falcons struggled. They ended up finishing the year at 5-7 overall, but they finished on a high note.
Air Force won four straight games to end the season, including an impressive 28-0 shutout against the Oregon State Beavers.
Air Force will face off with four of the five teams picked ahead of them in the preseason poll. The Falcons will open the season on Aug. 30 at home against Bucknell.
This is also the final season of the current Mountain West alignment.
Next season, Mountain West members Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State will join the Pac-12 as the result of realignment.
UTEP will join the Mountain West next season after it leaves Conference USA. Hawai'i, which is already a Mountain West football affiliate member, will also join as a full member. UC Davis, an FCS football program, will also join the league but must transition to becoming an FBS football program.
