Air Force football has the most awe-inspiring patriotic pregame in college football
When it comes to college football pregame celebrations, not many schools can match the Air Force Academy Falcons. To be fair to the other teams, having the might and assets of the United States Air Force supporting your pregame efforts does give an unfair advantage. The spirited atmosphere is enhanced by flyovers, cadets in uniform, and the palpable excitement that fills the air. Fans find themselves immersed in a unique blend of tradition, dedication, and patriotism. It's an experience that captures the essence of college football like no other.
The Air Force generally has a unique and unforgettable flyover scheduled along with their falconry team. Watching the Air Force Falcons fly around the stadium is almost as majestic as witnessing the power and inspiration of a flyover, as fans' seats reverberate. The combined experience of the soaring birds and the thundering jets creates an atmosphere filled with excitement, pride, and a deep appreciation for the skills and dedication of the men and women serving in the military.
Air Force will unveil their awe-inspiring pregame routine on August 30th as Bucknell comes to town and the Falcons look to start their 2025-26 season with a win.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD