Air Force Football Projected for Bounce-Back Season in Mountain West
It’s safe to say things didn’t go the way the Air Force Falcons football team had hoped last season.
The Falcons went 5-7 last season and did it in a streaky fashion. After winning their first game, the Falcons lost seven straight games, only to bounce back and win their final five games.
Air Force found some stability with Quentin Hayes at quarterback in the final half-dozen games in 2024. But he lost good standing as a cadet in the spring. Earlier this week, as reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette, Hayes was no longer at Air Force.
So, now the Falcons must find a new quarterback. But Lindy’s Sports took that into account when it wrote its preview for the Mountain West Conference.
Where did Lindy’s Sports Pick Air Force Football in Mountain West?
Lindy’s Sports, an annual sports publication that previews college football, released its magazine, which included a full Mountain West Conference preview.
After a 5-7 season a year ago, the magazine believes the Falcons are in for a fourth-place finish in the MWC.
“After a rare bowl-less season, Troy Calhoun’s team should return to the postseason,” Lindy’s wrote in its preview.
Indeed, Calhoun — a former Air Force player — has kept the Falcons consistently in the bowl picture since he took over for his mentor, Fisher DeBerry.
He’s been the head coach of the Falcons since 2007, taking over for the legendary Fisher DeBerry. He boasts a 135-89 record, with a pair of division titles in the Mountain West Conference and an 8-5 record in 13 bowl games in 18 seasons.
This season his biggest challenge will be replacing Hayes, who went 4-2 as a starter. He threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns, along with two interceptions. He completed 58.1% of his passes and had a QB rating of 160.7. He also rushed for 466 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
His potential replacements include Air Force’s top holdover from a year ago, junior Josh Johnson. He started one game against Colorado State.
Liam Szarka is a sophomore from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo., who didn’t play last year. In high school he threw for 6,685 yards and 60 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,563 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Maguire Martin is listed as a quarterback and defensive back. The junior from Prestonwood Christian Academy in Argyle, Texas, lettered in football and track.
Brody Fortunati is a sophomore from Vacaville, Calif., who didn’t play last season. Jackson King is a sophomore from Bishop Carroll in Wichita, Kan., who didn’t play last year.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Aug. 30 Bucknell, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Sept. 13.at Utah State*, 7:45 p.m. FS1
Sept. 20 vs. Boise State*, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 27 vs. Hawaii*, time TBA, Fox Net
Oct. 4 at Navy, noon, CBS
Oct. 11 at UNLV*, 12:30 0.m., CBSSN
Oct. 18 vs. Wyoming*, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 1 vs. Army West Point, 10 a.m., CBS
Nov. 8 at San Jose State*, time TBA, Fox Net
Nov. 15 at UConn, noon, CBSSN
Nov. 22 New Mexico*, 5 p.m.
Nov. 28 at Colorado State, time TBA, FS1
(all times local and subject to change. *-notes Mountain West game)