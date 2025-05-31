Air Force Football to Play All Regular Season Games on Television in 2025
Led by two games on CBS, the Air Force Falcons football team will play all 12 of their games on television in 2025.
The Falcons, along with the Mountain West Conference and television outlets, announced the television schedule earlier this week.
Air Force will play its two games on CBS against its service academy rivals, games that tend to do well from a ratings standpoint. This also means the games will be available nationally.
Air Force Football on Television in 2025
Air Force is at Navy on Oct. 4 for a game that will kick off at noon eastern/10 a.m. mountain. The Falcons will host Arm West Point on Nov. 1 in a game set to kick off at noon eastern/10 a.m. mountain.
Many of the Falcons’ games will be on the Mountain West’s primary broadcast partner, which is CBS Sports Network.
A half-dozen of their games will be carried on CBSSN, starting with the Falcons’ home opener against Bucknell on Aug. 30.
The remaining games on CBSSN are vs. Boise State on Sept. 20, at UNLV on Oct. 11, vs. Wyoming on Oct. 18, at UConn on Nov. 15 and vs. New Mexico on Nov. 22.
Boise State is the defending Mountain West champion and went to the College Football Playoff last season.
The remaining games will be on FS1 or one of Fox’s channels. Notably, FS1 will broadcast the Air Force-Colorado State game on Nov. 28, as the game was moved from Saturday to Friday. Game time is not set yet. The other FS1 game will be on Sept. 13 as Air Force travels to Utah State.
A Fox network will broadcast the remaining two games on the schedule — home against Hawaii on Sept. 27 and at San Jose State on Nov. 8. Those networks will be selected seven to 10 days before the game is played.
If the Falcons get to the Mountain West Championship Game, that will be broadcast on Fox on Dec. 5 and will be hosted by the higher-seeded team.
In all, the Mountain West announced a 53-game national television package. CBS Television Network will broadcast three games, CBS Sports Network will televise 28 contests and FOX Networks will air 22 games.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 30......1:30 p.m....... Bucknell (CBSSN)
Sept. 6.......OPEN
Sept. 13.....7:45 p.m....... at Utah State* (FS1)
Sept. 20.....5 p.m............ Boise State* (CBSSN)
Sept. 27.....TBA.............. Hawaii* (Fox Net)
Oct. 4........ Noon............ at Navy (CBS)
Oct. 11...... 12:30 p.m..... at UNLV* (CBSSN)
Oct. 18...... 1:30 p.m....... Wyoming* (CBSSN)
Oct. 25...... OPEN
Nov. 1........10 a.m.......... Army (CBS)
Nov. 8........ TBA.............. at San Jose State* (Fox Net)
Nov. 15...... Noon............ at UConn (CBSSN)
Nov. 22...... 5 p.m............ New Mexico* (CBSSN)
Nov. 28...... TBA.............. at Colorado State* (FS1)