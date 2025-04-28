Air Force Men’s Lacrosse Claims ASUN Co-Championship, Set for Tournament
The Air Force Falcons men’s lacrosse team may be under .500 this season, but the team just clinched a share of the ASUN regular-season crown.
The Falcons (6-7, 4-1 in ASUN) defeated the Utah Utes, 16-15, which clinched a share of the title. For the second straight season, Air Force shared the title with Utah and Jacksonville.
Air Force enters the ASUN tournament as the No. 3 seed based on goal differential criteria. Utah will be the No. 1 seed and Jacksonville will be the No. 2 seed.
The Falcons will face Jacksonville at 4 p.m. eastern on Friday in the semifinals, which will be held at Rock Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Air Force’s shared title is the program’s sixth since 2014, though four of those titles were shared.
The Falcons’ win over Utah allowed them to finish the season with a four-game winning streak, which bookended Air Force’s start to the season, which was a four-game losing streak.
Air Force’s win over Utah featured an overtime game-winner by Wes Peene, who finished the game with four goals and an assist for five points, which is a personal best. It was also his third hat trick of the season.
Caelan Driggs had a huge game against Utah with five goals, adding to a season in which he is the NCAA’s fifth-leading scorer. The contest was the fourth time this season he’s scored five goals in a game and his 10th hat trick. It was also his fifth straight game with a hat trick.
He enters the ASUN tournament with 45 goals and 82 career goals, both of which are in the Top 10 in the Falcons record books.
Josh Yago enters the tournament leading the conference in both points (59) and assists (30), both of which put him in the Top 10 in the NCAA in both categories. He scored three goals and an assist against the Utes, giving him the fifth hat trick of the season.
2025 ASUN Men's Lacrosse Championship
Semifinals: May 2
Utah vs. Bellarmine, 1 p.m. ET
Jacksonville vs. Air Force, 4 p.m. ET
Championship: May 4
Semifinals winners, time TBA