Air Force picked to finish in the middle of the Mountain West; Boise State favored
Boise State has been the overwhelming favorite to win the Mountain West Conference during the offseason. The Broncos have established themselves as a traditional powerhouse within the conference for many years, and this season appears promising as they have acquired new talent and maintained their core strength to once again find themselves at the top of the pile by the end of the season. With a solid roster and strong coaching staff, the expectations are high.
On the other hand, the Air Force is not expected to challenge for the conference title, but they have the potential to play spoiler against teams with higher aspirations for the 2025-2026 season. Their ability to upset top contenders could shift the balance and create a chaotic race for the championship, making them an intriguing team to watch. The conference landscape can be unpredictable, and while the Air Force may not be the favorite, their games will likely have significant implications on the overall standings.
Unlike their Mountain West Conference counterparts, Air Force is not a juggernaut in recruiting, and they often are at the mercy of the students who commit to the prestigious military academy. With an acceptance rate similar to Stanford and Michigan and a service obligation attached to attendance, recruiting blue-chip athletes is not in the cards for the Air Force staff. Expect the Air Force team to be tough, rugged, and determined, and always disciplined and well coached, but be prepared for a down year in 2025-2026.
