Air Force's Luke Freer named to prestigious Ray Guy Award watch list honoring the top punter in college football
Air Force senior punter Luke Freer has been selected for the prestigious Ray Guy Award watch list, which annually honors the top punter in college football. Compiled by the Augusta Sports Council, this list features only 15 punters from the FBS. Freer's inclusion on this list highlights his exceptional skills and impact on the field, establishing him as one of the nation's elite punters. His recognition is well-deserved, considering his standout performance last season and his growing reputation as one of the best in the game.
Last year, Freer set a new Air Force single-season record by averaging an impressive 47.5 yards per punt, a record that has stood since 1985. With a few more attempts, he would have been nationally recognized as having the fourth-best average nationally and the top average in the Mountain West Conference. Freer also demonstrated his ability to pin opposing offenses deep in their territory, landing 10 punts inside the 20-yard line and sending 14 punts over 50 yards.
Freer's accolades extend beyond being included on the Ray Guy Award watch list; he was also named a preseason first-team All-Mountain West selection for the 2025 season. Although the punting position is often overlooked, a dynamic punter can significantly influence the game by flipping the field and providing their team with a better field position, which can often determine the outcome of a game. Air Force will kick off their season against Bucknell on August 30.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD