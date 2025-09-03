Air Force's Nathan Elwood is the highest graded offensive tackle after week one
Nathan Elwood, a junior offensive tackle for the Air Force Falcons, is off to a strong start this season. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he earned the highest grade through week one, scoring an impressive 91.6. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Elwood brings size and skill to the line, protecting the quarterback and clearing rushing lanes.
Elwood is from Marysville, Washington, where he starred at Marysville Pilchuck High School. He was a multi-sport athlete, lettering in football, basketball, track, golf, and wrestling. His football talents shone bright - he was a two-time all-state selection and two-time all-area selection as both an offensive and defensive lineman. He also earned three all-conference honors on offense and two on defense, showing his versatility and toughness early on.
In 2024, Elwood participated in seven games and made his first career start against New Mexico. He was part of a strong offensive line that contributed to Air Force's impressive run game. The team averaged 224 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the Mountain West Conference and eleventh nationally. Additionally, they led the conference and ranked second in the nation for time of possession, averaging 33 minutes and 50 seconds per game. In the final four games of the season, the offense further improved, scoring an average of 29.3 points per game, rushing for 302 yards per game, and totaling over 372 yards of offense per game.
With a bye week ahead, Elwood and the Falcons are resting before hitting the road to face Utah State on Saturday, September 13.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD