Air Force Star to Play on Los Angeles Lakers NBA Summer League Team
The Air Force Falcons did not have a great men’s basketball season, but one star will get a crack at playing against NBA talent next month.
Air Force announced via released that Ethan Taylor, who just graduated from the academy, will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA summer league action in July in Las Vegas, Nev.
The complete roster for the Lakers is not yet available at NBA.com, so it’s not clear who Taylor will be playing with.
The league is set for action July 10-20. The NBA summer league is typically a showcase for recent draft picks, undrafted free agents and young players that haven’t gotten much playing time in their first year or two in the league.
This may be Taylor’s only shot to impress NBA scouts and general managers if he hopes to hook onto an NBA training camp roster later this year.
The Lakers’ first matchup offers immediate buzz. They will play the Dallas Mavericks on July 10. That means Taylor could be on the same floor with former Duke star Cooper Flagg, who was just selected No. 1 overall by the Mavericks.
Los Angeles then faces New Orleans on July 12, the Los Angeles Clippers on July 14 and the Boston Celtics on July 17. There are playoff games but those are determined by the results of the first seven days of action. Most games are at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.
Taylor just wrapped up his Air Force career in March and leaves the program ranked 10th all-time in scoring at Air Force with 1,324 career points.
He ranks first all-time for the Falcons with 121 starts and his 256 3-pointers is second. He is the only player in program history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists.
Last season he led Air Force with 13.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists, earning third-team All-Mountain West honors.
Taylor led the Mountain West with 98 3-pointers made in 2024-25, which is the second-most in program history.
Air Force went 4-28 last season with a 1-19 record in the Mountain West. The Falcons lost to UNLV in the first round of the MWC Tournament in Las Vegas.
