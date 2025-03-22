Armed Forces Sports

Air Force Women’s Basketball Eliminated from WNIT Postseason Tournament

The Air Force Falcons women’s basketball team were not able to extend their postseason past the first round of the WNIT.

Nov 20, 2013; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; A general view of the Air Force Falcons logo at Clune Arena before the start of the game against the Colorado Christian Cougars.
Nov 20, 2013; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; A general view of the Air Force Falcons logo at Clune Arena before the start of the game against the Colorado Christian Cougars. / Isaiah Downing-Imagn Images
The Air Force Falcons women’s basketball team became the first of the three service academies to be eliminated from the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Friday.

The Falcons, who were hosting their first-round game at Clune Arena, fell to Utah Valley, 70-64.

This was Air Force’s (18-15) second appearance in the WNIT. The Falcons made their first in 2022, where they won in the first round before being eliminated.

Air Force was in control to start the game, building a 23-12 lead after the first quarter on the Wolverines (19-12). But Utah Valley flipped the script in the second quarter and overwhelmed the Falcons, outscoring them 29-11 to build a 41-34 lead at halftime.

The Wolverines’ defense held the Falcons to nine third-quarter points to push their lead to 59-43 lead going into the fourth quarter, a lead that was not challenged.  

Madison Smith led Air Force with 20 points, along with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Milhanie Perry scored 17 points and Keelie O’Hollaren added 14 points, along with three assists.

Air Force was the second of the three service academies to play in the first round, following Army, which rallied from a double-digit lead in the second half to win its opener. The Black Knights (25-7) will travel to Rutgers between Sunday and Tuesday for a second-round showdown. The date and time are to be determined, but the game is expected to be on campus at Rutgers.

Navy (19-11) will play its first-round game at Old Dominion on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is Navy’s seventh postseason bid since the program went Division I. Navy is looking for its first 20-win season since 2017-18 and is returning to the WNIT for the first time since that season.

WNIT 2025 Postseason Tournament

All times eastern

First Round: Thursday

Army West Point 59, Bryant 58

Campbell 57, Coastal Carolina 55

Duquesne 70, Longwood 68

UMass 86, Stonehill 40

Western Illinois 89, Lipscomb 74

Abilene Christian 86, Northwestern State 59

UT Arlington 78, Incarnate Word 52

Texas Southern 54, Saint Mary’s 50

Lindenwood 76, Tulsa 60

New Mexico State 54, Pacific 49

Friday

Howard 72, Siena 62

UIC 63, UAB 48

Utah Valle 70, Air Force 64

Saturday

Navy (19-11) at Old Dominion (17-15), 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M (21-10) at Chattanooga (16-14), 2 p.m.

Coppin State (18-14) at Colgate (23-9), 5 p.m.

Round 2

In bracket order (dates, times, locations TBA)

March 23-25

Army West Point vs. Rutgers, TBA

Duquesne vs. Miami (OH), TBA

UMass vs. Buffalo, TBA

Campbell vs. Southern Indiana, TBA

UT Arlington vs. North Texas, TBA

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas, TBA

Western Illinois vs. Illinois State, TBA

Lindenwood vs. Tarleton State, TBA

Texas Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, TBA

New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State, TBA

Howard vs. College of Charleston, TBA

Utah Valley vs. Washington State, TBA

UIC vs. Butler, TBA

Chattanooga/Alabama A&M vs. Troy, TBA

Colgate/Coppin State vs. Cleveland State, TBA

Old Dominion/Navy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, TBA

Super 16 - March 26-28, 2025

Great 8 - March 29-31, 2025

Fab 4 - April 1-2, 2025

Championship - Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

