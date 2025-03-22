Air Force Women’s Basketball Eliminated from WNIT Postseason Tournament
The Air Force Falcons women’s basketball team became the first of the three service academies to be eliminated from the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Friday.
The Falcons, who were hosting their first-round game at Clune Arena, fell to Utah Valley, 70-64.
This was Air Force’s (18-15) second appearance in the WNIT. The Falcons made their first in 2022, where they won in the first round before being eliminated.
Air Force was in control to start the game, building a 23-12 lead after the first quarter on the Wolverines (19-12). But Utah Valley flipped the script in the second quarter and overwhelmed the Falcons, outscoring them 29-11 to build a 41-34 lead at halftime.
The Wolverines’ defense held the Falcons to nine third-quarter points to push their lead to 59-43 lead going into the fourth quarter, a lead that was not challenged.
Madison Smith led Air Force with 20 points, along with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Milhanie Perry scored 17 points and Keelie O’Hollaren added 14 points, along with three assists.
Air Force was the second of the three service academies to play in the first round, following Army, which rallied from a double-digit lead in the second half to win its opener. The Black Knights (25-7) will travel to Rutgers between Sunday and Tuesday for a second-round showdown. The date and time are to be determined, but the game is expected to be on campus at Rutgers.
Navy (19-11) will play its first-round game at Old Dominion on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is Navy’s seventh postseason bid since the program went Division I. Navy is looking for its first 20-win season since 2017-18 and is returning to the WNIT for the first time since that season.
WNIT 2025 Postseason Tournament
All times eastern
First Round: Thursday
Army West Point 59, Bryant 58
Campbell 57, Coastal Carolina 55
Duquesne 70, Longwood 68
UMass 86, Stonehill 40
Western Illinois 89, Lipscomb 74
Abilene Christian 86, Northwestern State 59
UT Arlington 78, Incarnate Word 52
Texas Southern 54, Saint Mary’s 50
Lindenwood 76, Tulsa 60
New Mexico State 54, Pacific 49
Friday
Howard 72, Siena 62
UIC 63, UAB 48
Utah Valle 70, Air Force 64
Saturday
Navy (19-11) at Old Dominion (17-15), 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M (21-10) at Chattanooga (16-14), 2 p.m.
Coppin State (18-14) at Colgate (23-9), 5 p.m.
Round 2
In bracket order (dates, times, locations TBA)
March 23-25
Army West Point vs. Rutgers, TBA
Duquesne vs. Miami (OH), TBA
UMass vs. Buffalo, TBA
Campbell vs. Southern Indiana, TBA
UT Arlington vs. North Texas, TBA
Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas, TBA
Western Illinois vs. Illinois State, TBA
Lindenwood vs. Tarleton State, TBA
Texas Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, TBA
New Mexico State vs. North Dakota State, TBA
Howard vs. College of Charleston, TBA
Utah Valley vs. Washington State, TBA
UIC vs. Butler, TBA
Chattanooga/Alabama A&M vs. Troy, TBA
Colgate/Coppin State vs. Cleveland State, TBA
Old Dominion/Navy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, TBA
Super 16 - March 26-28, 2025
Great 8 - March 29-31, 2025
Fab 4 - April 1-2, 2025
Championship - Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)