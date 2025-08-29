Boise State stumbles, Air Force eyes 2025 Mountain West title
The Mountain West Conference is now wide open after Boise State, the preseason favorite, experienced a shocking blowout loss to South Florida. This upset has redirected attention to underdog teams like the Air Force Falcons, who may take advantage of this situation and vie for the conference title in 2025.
Under the steady leadership of Coach Troy Calhoun, Air Force is recognized for its disciplined, hard-nosed approach and a distinctive triple-option offense that keeps defenses on their toes. This offensive style, combined with a strong returning roster, positions the Falcons as a team to watch. Key players, such as running backs Sylan Carson and Kade Frew, bring valuable experience to the squad. Additionally, more than ten offensive linemen have returned, including standouts Alec Falk, Trevor Tate, and Costen Cooley, who are expected to support a formidable rushing attack. On defense, the Falcons boast a solid defensive line featuring Payton Zdroik, Daniel Grobe, and Blake Fletcher.
Coming off a strong finish in 2024 with four consecutive wins, Air Force has momentum heading into the season. Their defense, projected to be among the conference's best, could give their offense time to gel and eventually dominate. Even if they cannot claim the Mountain West, the Falcons have potential to play spoiler against top contenders and shake up the standings.
Fans can watch Air Force's season opener at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and will also be available for streaming on CBS Sports platforms. The Falcons, known for their disciplined style of play, could surprise some teams in the conference and make a serious run for the title in 2025.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times EDT)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD