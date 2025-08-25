BREAKDOWN: Air Force jets into clash with Bucknell in season opener
Air Force opens their 2025-26 season with an exciting clash against Bucknell. The Falcons have two significant luxuries in this matchup: they are playing at home, and Bucknell does not come to Colorado Springs posing much of a threat. With a solid roster and strong support from their fans, Air Force is widely expected to win this matchup quite handily. Starting the season 1-0 is always a great way to build momentum and confidence as the season unfolds.
There will be much more difficult matchups in the future, especially as conference play heats up, but winning the games you are supposed to win is always an excellent blueprint for success. A strong start is pivotal for setting the tone for the rest of the season, and the Falcons will be eager to showcase their skills and determination right from the get-go.
Junior signal caller Josh Johnson will play a key role in Air Force's success this season. Johnson takes over quarterback duties for the 2025 season with very minimal experience. With the quarterback being the heart and soul of the team, Johnson will need to figure things out pretty quickly. This first game against lightly regarded Bucknell should allow him to get some game reps under his belt and calm any anxieties he has.
2025 Air Force Football Schedule
Date, Opponent, Time
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD
Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.
Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD
Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.
Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD