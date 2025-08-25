Armed Forces Sports

BREAKDOWN: Air Force jets into clash with Bucknell in season opener

Jerred Johnson

A pair of US Air Force military C-130 Hercules airplanes perform a flyover. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A pair of US Air Force military C-130 Hercules airplanes perform a flyover. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Air Force opens their 2025-26 season with an exciting clash against Bucknell. The Falcons have two significant luxuries in this matchup: they are playing at home, and Bucknell does not come to Colorado Springs posing much of a threat. With a solid roster and strong support from their fans, Air Force is widely expected to win this matchup quite handily. Starting the season 1-0 is always a great way to build momentum and confidence as the season unfolds.

There will be much more difficult matchups in the future, especially as conference play heats up, but winning the games you are supposed to win is always an excellent blueprint for success. A strong start is pivotal for setting the tone for the rest of the season, and the Falcons will be eager to showcase their skills and determination right from the get-go.

MORE: BREAKDOWN: Navy clashes with Virginia Military Institute in season opener

Junior signal caller Josh Johnson will play a key role in Air Force's success this season. Johnson takes over quarterback duties for the 2025 season with very minimal experience. With the quarterback being the heart and soul of the team, Johnson will need to figure things out pretty quickly. This first game against lightly regarded Bucknell should allow him to get some game reps under his belt and calm any anxieties he has.

Air Force
Members of the Air Force Academy Falconry hold up their birds . Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Follow Armed Services ON SI for more sporting news

2025 Air Force Football Schedule

Date, Opponent, Time

(all times local)

Aug. 30: vs. Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Utah State, 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Boise State, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Hawaii, TBD

Oct. 4: at Navy, 12:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. Army, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 8: at SJSU, TBD

Nov. 15: at UConn, 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 22: vs. New Mexico, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 28: at CO State, TBD

Andre Carter II: a journey from West Point to the NFL

ESPN ranks Navy QB Blake Horvath as 50th best in college football

Navy safety Seth English named on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list

The Army-Navy game: America's greatest college football rivalry

Former Air Force pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirate Paul Skenes is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young award

Rayuan Lane III: From Navy star to Jaguars rookie following policy change

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Home/Air Force